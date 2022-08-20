New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Travelers from the US may want to reconsider their Mexico travel plans as the US State Department issued an updated travel advisory for travelers citing “increased risk of crime and kidnapping”.

The State Department says violent crimes such as homicides, kidnappings, carjackings and robberies are “widespread and common” in Mexico.

The updated travel advisory includes new information on the states of Coahuila, Mexico, Nayarit and Zacatecas.

Travelers should “use extra caution when traveling” to Coahuila, Mexico and Nayarit and “not travel to Zacatecas”.

The states of Colima, Michoacan, Sinaloa, Tamaulipas, Zacatecas, Baja California, Chihuahua, Guanajuato, Jalisco, Sonora, Nuevo Leon, Puebla, Quintana Roo and San Luis Potosi have also been updated.

Hundreds of Mexican National Guard troops have been sent to Tijuana to combat cartel-fueled violence

According to the advisory, “US citizens are advised to adhere to restrictions on travel by US government employees.” Some restrictions include using a ride-share service such as Uber or regulated taxi stands rather than hailing taxis from the street, and not traveling alone to remote areas.

The advisory also noted that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has high levels of COVID-19 in Mexico and encouraged visitors to check for the latest. Travel health information.

Last week, the State Department issued a shelter-in-place order alert to US citizens with reports of “multiple vehicle fires, roadblocks and heavy police activity” in and around Tijuana.

Mexico’s President López Obrador urges calm amid cartel violence, tells US to shelter government personnel

About 350 National Guard troops have already been flown in to support thousands of federal troops in the state of Baja California, Reforma reported.

Although no injuries were reported in Tijuana, the crime snarled traffic throughout the city and temporarily blocked the US border crossing.

Here’s a list of Mexican states to not travel to at this time:

Do not travel to:

– State of Colima due to crime and kidnapping.

– State of Guerrero due to crime.

– State of Michoacán due to crime and kidnapping.

– State of Sinaloa due to crime and kidnapping

– State of Tamaulipas due to crime and kidnapping.

– State of Zacatecas due to crime and kidnapping.

Revisit the itinerary for:

– State of Baja California due to crime and kidnapping.

– State of Chihuahua due to crime and kidnapping.

– State of Durango due to crime.

– State of Guanajuato due to crime and kidnapping.

– State of Jalisco due to crime and kidnapping.

– State of Morelos due to crime.

– State of Sonora due to crime and kidnapping.

Take extra care when travelling:

– State of Aguascalientes due to crime.

– State of Baja California Sur due to crime.

– State of Chiapas due to crime.

– State of Coahuila due to crime.

– State of Hidalgo due to crime.

– Mexico City because of crime.

– State of Mexico due to crime.

– State of Nayarit due to crime.

– State of Nuevo Leon due to crime and kidnapping.

– State of Oaxaca due to crime.

– State of Puebla due to crime and kidnapping.

– State of Queretaro due to crime.

– State of Quintana Roo due to crime and kidnapping.

– State of San Luis Potosí due to crime and kidnapping.

– State of Tabasco due to crime.

– State of Tlaxcala due to crime.

– State of Veracruz due to crime.