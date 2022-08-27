The ‘Star Trek’ legend’s ashes will fly into deep space on a Vulcan rocket

Sign up for CNN’s Wonder Theory science newsletter. Explore the universe with news on exciting discoveries, scientific advances and more.

(CNN) The ashes of “Star Trek” actor Nichelle Nichols will take flight when United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan Centaur rocket launches into space. later this year.

Nichols — who died July 30 at age 89 — is best known for playing Lt. Nyota Uhura on the “Star Trek” television series from 1966 to 1969 and in the sci-fi franchise from 1979 to 1991.

As the only black character on “Star Trek” during the civil rights era of the 1960s, Nichols became a pioneer in representation on screen and in space and science. She helped recruit some of the first female and minority US astronauts — including Script Bluford Jr First African American in space in 1983 and Judith Resnick One of six women selected as NASA astronauts in 1978, the first year women were considered.

Black women were often portrayed as domestic workers or in minor roles. Nichols wanted to leave “Star Trek” after the first season in 1967 to pursue a Broadway career, but decided to stay. Rev. Martin Luther King Jr told her about the impact of her non-stereotypical role on black Americans. Before Nichols’ history-making role hit the small screen,Black women were often portrayed as domestic workers or in minor roles.

She will be cremated on the first Celestis Voyager Memorial Spaceflight, which will be launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida. Celestis, Inc. It is a private company that organizes memorial spaceflights.

