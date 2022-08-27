The ‘Star Trek’ legend’s ashes will fly into deep space on a Vulcan rocket

Sign up for CNN’s Wonder Theory science newsletter. Explore the universe with news on exciting discoveries, scientific advances and more.
(CNN)The ashes of “Star Trek” actor Nichelle Nichols will take flight when United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan Centaur rocket launches into space. later this year.
Nichols — who died July 30 at age 89 — is best known for playing Lt. Nyota Uhura on the “Star Trek” television series from 1966 to 1969 and in the sci-fi franchise from 1979 to 1991.
As the only black character on “Star Trek” during the civil rights era of the 1960s, Nichols became a pioneer in representation on screen and in space and science. She helped recruit some of the first female and minority US astronauts — including Script Bluford JrFirst African American in space in 1983 and Judith ResnickOne of six women selected as NASA astronauts in 1978, the first year women were considered.
Nichols wanted to leave “Star Trek” after the first season in 1967 to pursue a Broadway career, but decided to stay. Rev. Martin Luther King Jr told her about the impact of her non-stereotypical role on black Americans. Before Nichols’ history-making role hit the small screen, Black women were often portrayed as domestic workers or in minor roles.
She will be cremated on the first Celestis Voyager Memorial Spaceflight, which will be launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida. Celestis, Inc. It is a private company that organizes memorial spaceflights.
Among the remains on the flight will be the ashes of “Star Trek” creator Gene Roddenberry; his wife, Majel Barrett-Roddenberry, who played various roles in shows and movies; and James Doohan, who played Montgomery “Scotty” Scott in film and TV series
Nichols fans can send tribute messages to the ship through this Flight website.
The space flight will go beyond NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope and into interplanetary deep space. In addition to the cremated remains, the onboard capsule will also carry whole human genome DNA samples from willing participants.
People can participate in the flight — by placing DNA or remains of loved ones in a spaceflight container — with prices starting at $12,500 and reservations closing Aug. 31. (Celestis offer Other travel (who don’t travel as far, but can spend less than $5,000.) Before the flight’s liftoff, Celestis will host a A three-day event including a mission briefing, astronaut-hosted dinner, launch site tour, on-site memorial service and launch viewing.
According to Celestis, all events will be shown via webcast.