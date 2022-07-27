New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Twitter users are mocking a post by Stacey Abrams calling herself a “future governor,” comparing it to Hillary Clinton’s infamous “future president” tweet before she lost the election to former president Donald Trump.

Abrams, who is taking another shot at trying to unseat Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, posted a photo of her childhood school on Instagram and Twitter Tuesday evening, along with the words “Little Miss Future Governor of the Great State of Georgia.”

Abrams posts There are also memes such as “Little Miss Trekkie”, “Little Miss Yale Trained Tax Attorney”, “Little Miss High School Valedictorian”, “Little Miss House Democratic Leader”, “Little Miss Small Business Owner” and “Little Miss One for Georgia”. Everything.”

Twitter users were quick to compare Abrams’ “future governor” post Clinton’s October 2016 tweet Wishes her a happy birthday with a childhood photo.

Infamous Hillary Clinton’s 4-year anniversary tweet draws mockery: ‘Never forget’

“Happy birthday to this future president,” the then-Democratic presidential nominee wrote 13 days before his defeat to Trump.

Kemp’s campaign was joined by a Twitter pile-on Using the “Little Miss” meme template To highlight how her campaign was largely funded by donors outside of Georgia. A recent Axios report noted that the Abrams campaign received only 14% of its campaign funds from Georgia-based donors, compared to 86% from outside the state in places like California, New York and DC.

Clinton endorsed Abrams’ gubernatorial campaign in December, writing, “I’m with @StaceyAbrams. Are you?”

Abrams has expressed optimism about a November victory over Kemp on Twitter in recent months, saying earlier this month that “we can — and will — win this election.” She tweeted that she was “the next governor” after she made similar comments in 2018 before narrowly losing to Kemp.

Kemp currently leads Abrams by 4.8 percentage points, according to the RealClearPolitics average.