The odds are that the Justice Department will file an appeal in the Eleventh Circuit to challenge Florida Federal District Judge Eileen Cannon’s order granting former President Donald Trump’s application for a special master.

A special master is a court-appointed mediator – typically, a neutral lawyer agreed to by both sides – who will review documents seized by the FBI from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate on August 8. The seizures were pursuant to warrants issued. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart three days ago.

On that point, it is curious that the former president did not seek a special master by filing a motion before Reinhart. One also wonders why, instead of hiring outside counsel (who must have a high security clearance to perform special master duties, including the seizure of highly classified intelligence), Judge Cannon did not hire Reinhart or both? One of 15 other magistrate judges sitting in the Southern District of Florida.

Trump has colorfully suggested that Reinhardt is biased against him (because he recused himself from another lawsuit involving Trump). For its part, the Justice Department did not propose remanding the case to Reinhart or a different magistrate (because it believed that a unilaterally implemented privilege-review process was sufficient, per Reinhart’s authority). Therefore, a debate has arisen whether to appoint a Special Master without much consideration of other possible options.

The main controversy in the case, and what will go into an appeal to the DOJ, involves executive privilege.

In the post-Watergate case of Nixon v. Administrator (1977), the Supreme Court directed that the president retain certain unspecified executive privileges even after leaving office. In my opinion, this is a dubious suggestion.

According to a later dissenting opinion (in a 1988 case Morrison v. Olson) this history has proven prescient and is very influential among constitutional conservatives, Justice Antonin Scalia explained that, in our system, all executive power rests with the president—that is, the sitting president. The ex-president has no executive or other powers.

So, not only does a former president have some residual executive prerogative, but he can assert that prerogative against the executive agency of a sitting president—the only officer in government who actually has executive authority, it seems illogical.

Unsurprisingly, Trump has not been successful in trying to secure the privilege in his post-presidency years. His attempt to assert executive privilege against the January 6 House committee has been rejected by the courts. And when former Trump adviser Steven Bannon was sued for contempt, the trial judge rejected his belief in Trump’s assertion of executive privilege as an argument for violating the committee’s Jan. 6 subpoenas — Bannon was quickly convicted.

Having said all this, the Supreme Court has never reversed its doctrine Nixon v. administrator. The case remains an example from which Trump can properly argue that he has retained executive privilege and therefore the Justice Department cannot use privileged documents in its investigation.

Even if he is ultimately wrong about this (because I think he is), the Justice Department should have taken the decision from the courts. Before Allowing investigators in the Mar-a-Lago case to show seized documents potentially protected by executive-privilege. Instead, the DOJ decided on its own that Trump had no such privilege and allowed investigators to release the documents without first seeking court approval.

In her ruling on Monday, Judge Cannon signaled her view that the Justice Department may have at least overstated the power of its position, saying that there is no executive privilege that Trump can assert against the Biden administration’s investigative agencies.

If the courts ultimately conclude that he has executive privileges, that would pose a problem for the DOJ’s investigation. Law enforcement is not allowed to build a case on privileged information. Finally, point A privileges Maintaining the confidentiality of information covered by the privilege – including keeping it from government investigators.

Assuming there is an appeal, it is possible that the Eleventh Circuit will not reach the issue of privilege. That appellate tribunal could find that (a) Trump waited too long (two weeks) to find a special master, (b) Judge Cannon lacked jurisdiction to appoint a special master under the circumstances, or (c) Trump lacked standing. Released government documents, even if they are privileged, are not property – they are government property under the Presidential Records Act.

We should know more about the next steps in the coming days. According to Judge Cannon’s ruling, the parties have until Thursday, September 9, to propose special master candidates. Meanwhile, the judge’s order has, for all intents and purposes, suspended the Mar-a-Lago investigation.

I doubt the Justice Department will quietly accept it. Expect a government appeal.

