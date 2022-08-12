New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

As the week draws to a close, monsoon rains flood large swathes of the desert southwest.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms are forecast from the northern and central Rockies to southwestern and southeastern California through Sunday.

A heavy rain warning has been issued for the region until Sunday morning.

Urban areas, roads and small streams are most vulnerable to flash floods.

Washington DC Metro Area Flooded Troops Rescue, Vehicles Trapped

Elsewhere, wet weather is expected over the weekend in the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley regions.

There is a slight risk of heavy rain in this system.

Meanwhile, to the south, moisture will continue to bring heavy rain to the Gulf Coast states through Sunday.

Finally, a heat wave has broken out over the Great Lakes and the Northeast.

Much colder air will continue into early next week.

After weeks of high temperatures in the 90s, daytime highs will now be in the 70s and low 80s for the next few days.