Grand Canyon National Park’s South Rim will phase out water restrictions and conservation measures due to a series of breaks in the TransCanyon waterline, park officials said Sunday.

Officials said the canyon’s North Rim will remain in its current water conservation status.

Until park crews can repair the break and the water in the storage tanks reaches a stable level, officials say the park will remain in conservation mode.

In addition to the new changes, all existing conservation measures remain on both the North and South Rims.

Given the existing water restrictions, park staff and partners were able to conserve water by using disposable dishes and utensils in restaurants, serving water only upon request, adopting low-water methods for cleaning hotel rooms, and practicing basic water conservation measures at home. and work.

Hikers in the backcountry should plan to carry all their water or water purification methods, park officials said.

All Xanterra concession services and overnight stays at Phantom Ranch are closed until further notice, they said.