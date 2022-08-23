The South Dakota Attorney General’s Office will investigate an ethics complaint against Gov. Christie Noem

SIOUX FALLS, SD – The ethics board investigating a pair of complaints made against Gov. Christy Noem voted to send one of those complaints to the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office for investigation.

The second complaint was dismissed in part by the Government Accountability Board, as “due process” was determined.

The decision was part of the board’s seventh meeting, which took place on Monday, and came nearly three weeks after they decided to extend the probe by another 60 days.

What are the complaints against Governor Christie Noime?

Noem faced two complaints: one for alleged personal use of a state plane, and another for abusing his position as governor to help his daughter through the state real estate appraiser program.

Sherry Brain, head of the certification evaluation program, sat in a closed-door meeting with Noam and her daughter at the governor’s mansion in Pierre after she retires in March 2021.

According to the Associated Press, the complaint to the AG’s office involves Noim’s alleged personal use of state aircraft.

The attorney general’s office, headed by Mark Vargo, appointed by Noem after former AG Jason Ravensborg was impeached earlier this year, has been tapped to investigate the 2021-4 complaint, the board decided. The office will also be responsible for taking any action on the complaint.

What will happen next?

“We will be diligent in our duty and thoroughly investigate the complaint that the Government Accountability Board has presented to the Attorney General’s office,” Vargo said in a statement. The investigation, like all other investigations, will be confidential. complaint which has been presented to us.”

Vargo added that the decision to recuse himself from the probe has not yet been taken.

Another complaint, Complaint 2021-3 that is now partially closed, found that Noam may have “engaged in misconduct” while intervening on behalf of her daughter to obtain a real estate appraiser license, the Associated Press reported.

It could be reopened if more evidence comes to light in the future, board chair Lori Wilber explained. Portions of the complaint, after redactions, will be released to the public, although a date has not yet been set.

The decision also came ahead of a scheduled Tuesday meeting of the Rules Review Committee in Pierre, where changes to the appraiser certification program are expected. The proposed rule changes include revising exam requirements for certain credentials and “bringing the rules into closer alignment with federal regulations.”

Response to Ethics Board Decision

Christie for Governor Communications Director Ian Furey responded to the board’s decision in a statement Monday evening, calling the action “illegal.”

“The actions taken by the GAB today did not follow state law or precedent,” said Furey, who is helping Noem’s re-election efforts. “They have yet to point to a single statute that the governor has violated in any of these complaints.”

He called the complaints “all politicized and filed by a disgraced former attorney general who literally killed a man, lied about it and tried to cover it up.”

“Gov. Noem was the first to call him out on this, and he filed these complaints in retaliation,” Furey said.

He then doubled down and said that Noam’s daughter received no special treatment, and that the first-term governor followed the law.

“It is unfortunate that the board chose not to end this charade today,” he said.

Reynold Nesiba, D-Sioux Falls, who launched the complaint against Noim’s alleged personal use of state aircraft, said there should be a regular process to review the use of public resources.

“It shouldn’t take a legislative complaint to the AG to assess whether our elected leaders are using public resources properly, which then sends the investigation to the GAB,” he said.

Nesiba expressed dismay at the board’s lack of transparency.

“They should be able to hold public hearings where they can tell people what issues are under consideration and investigation,” he said.

The GAB was created by the South Dakota State Legislature in 2017 and complaints are treated confidentially. Complaint details are confidential during the proceedings, and details are shared only if the Board feels there is merit.

Noem is currently running for her second term in office, and faces Democratic challenger Jamie Smith this November.

