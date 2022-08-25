The source says he gave police the names of two hockey players in a video of an alleged sexual assault in 2003.

Warning: This story contains sexual content that may cause concern to readers.

Halifax police now have the names of at least two members of the 2003 World Youth Hockey Team who may have appeared in a video of an alleged gang sexual assault almost two decades ago, CBC News has learned.

A man who was shown video of the alleged incident after it happened in 2003 said that in a recent police interview, he gave the identities of two players he recognized in the video.

“[The video] I felt sick in my stomach,” a source told CBC News. “I knew what I was watching was wrong.

“I got to know two players and they both went on to NHL careers.”

CBC News agreed to keep the identity of the person who saw the video confidential because he said he feared negative repercussions, both professionally and personally.

Police began investigating sexual harassment allegations in July after TSN first became aware of the alleged video in the midst of the Hockey Canada scandal that rocked the sports world.

In recent months, major sponsors have cut ties with Hockey Canada, the federal government has frozen its funding, and a parliamentary committee has begun public hearings on the organization’s handling of allegations of sexual harassment.

Canadian police are investigating three separate alleged gang sexual harassments involving young hockey players between 2003 and 2018. All three cases involve allegations that groups of players humiliated a lonely drunk woman. The allegations were not proven in court.

Police in London, Ontario. and Quebec City reopened the investigation last month in response to public outcry over the lack of charges. WATCH/ Quebec police have reopened allegations of sexual harassment against the Gatineau Olympiques: Quebec police reopen investigation into sexual harassment by Gatineau Olympiques The case of the alleged gang sexual assault involving four players from the 2014 Gatineau Olympiques is the latest example of police revisiting the investigation amid the ongoing Hockey Canada scandal. The probe is the third gang sexual assault allegation involving Canadian hockey players currently being investigated by police.

The source said he told Halifax police he recognized the 2003 World Junior Championship player holding a video camera at the start of the video because he held the camera up to his face.

A source said the footage showed the player “hyping” what he was about to show in a hotel room. According to the source, the hockey player looked into the lens and said: “It will be a lamb roast,” a slang term for sexual activity involving a group of men and one woman.

The source said he also identified the second player to the Halifax police, whom he saw standing outside the room in the video.

The video shows two men then entering a room where a woman, who appears to be heavily intoxicated, is lying face up on a bed surrounded by five or six other naked players, the source said.

According to the source, when one of these players penetrated the woman, the others stood around the woman, masturbating, and seemed to be waiting for their turn.

“Her head was just turned to the side and she wasn’t active,” the source said.

(TSN previously reported that the alleged incident happened on a pool table. However, a source told CBC News that he recalls it happened on a bed in the room.)

“It still ate me up inside”

A source said the video was filmed in 2003 when the World Juniors were playing in Halifax. That same year, the all-star team won a silver medal, and several of its players went on to long careers in the NHL.

TSN first reported on the video in July and spoke to two other people who watched it, including the owner of the camera. The owner loaned the camera to members of the team and found the recording on it when it was returned, according to TSN.

According to TSN, the owner of the camera showed it to at least two other people.

A source who spoke to CBC said he didn’t report the video almost two decades ago because he was brought up to be, “Shut up, don’t say anything.”

“All I knew for myself at the time was that it was wrong,” the source said. “I didn’t know these things were reported to the police.”

The source said he was not sure what happened to the tape, which he said was about 90 seconds long, or if it still exists. The source said he has been haunted by what he saw ever since.

“Every time the World Junior Championships started, my stomach would churn and I would think of this girl,” he said. “It was still eating me up inside.” WATCH/ Hockey Canada has paid 21 sexual harassment awards since 1989: Hockey Canada has paid 21 sexual harassment claims since 1989. Since 1989, Hockey Canada officials have said the organization has paid nearly $9 million in compensation to 21 people who have alleged sexual harassment.

The source said he spoke up after seeing news of an alleged gang sexual assault in 2018. He said he hoped the police investigation would help the victim “find some level of healing.”

The source said that he believes there may be other similar cases involving hockey players, which have not yet been reported.

“There is a sense of bravado that ‘boys are boys’ and boys can get away with something,” he said.

“People in sports don’t have that much responsibility. They can get away with things that others can’t. They must be held accountable.”

Several players released statements about the allegations

Since TSN first reported the video in July, five of the 22 members of Canada’s 2003 junior team turned to accusations.

Former NHL players and members of the 2003 World Junior Championship Jordin Tutu, Nathan Paetsch, Carlo Koliakovo and P.A. Parento issued statements saying they were not involved in the alleged incident and were unaware of it. Another former player, Scotty Upshall, called for an investigation.

Liz Gotell, Canada’s leading sexual assault consent law expert, said case law shows a trend for perpetrators to videotape sexual harassment – sometimes as a “trophy”.

People’s memories of the video could be used as evidence for prosecution, she said. However, since the Penal Code was amended in 1983, supporting evidence is not required to prosecute sexual harassment charges, she said.

“The conviction was based solely on the applicant’s testimony,” said Gotell, a professor of gender studies at the University of Alberta who specializes in sexual harassment laws.

But Gotell said the policing field is male-dominated, with a fairly high level of “acceptance of the rape myth” and “not very complex understanding of the law of consent,” which could lead to investigations being closed without charges being filed.

Gotell said the growing allegations against elite hockey players in Canada would be indicative of a disturbing pattern of behavior if true.

“If the accusations in these cases were true and what we are seeing in these cases is a form of male bonding ritual involving the abuse of women… that is very, very disturbing,” she said.

Police do not say if the victim contacted

Halifax police declined to say if the victim showed up while the case was still under investigation.

“We urge anyone with information to contact the police,” a Halifax police officer said. Brian Peroni.

Hockey Canada said it became aware of an alleged gang sexual assault involving members of the 2002-2003 national junior team on July 21 and alerted authorities.

“We immediately contacted the Halifax Regional Police, notified Sport Canada of the information provided to us, and engaged an outside investigator to investigate the alleged incident,” Hockey Canada spokesman Jeremy Knight said in a media statement sent to CBC News.

The Hockey Organization claimed the well-known defense firm Henein Hutchison was hired to investigate allegations of gang sexual abuse by members of the 2018 World Junior Team in London, Ontario. is not the firm she commissioned to investigate the allegations in 2003.

CBC News asked the NHL if it was investigating the 2003 allegations and taking any action. The league has not yet responded. The NHL began investigating the allegation in 2018, led by Jared Maples, the league’s senior vice president of safety who was formerly New Jersey’s director of homeland security.