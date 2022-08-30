New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

“The Sopranos” actor Robert LuPone died He is 76 years old.

Manhattan Class Company (MCC) TheatreIt confirmed LuPone’s death after a three-year battle with pancreatic cancer, which he co-founded.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of MCC Founding Co-Artistic Director Bob LuPone on Saturday, August 27 after a three-year battle with pancreatic cancer,” MCC Theater shared via Instagram.

LuPone earned a Tony Award nomination Tony Soprano is best known for playing family doctor and neighbor Dr. Bruce Cusamano in the original run of “A Chorus Line” and on “The Sopranos.”

The actor is the brother of theater legend Patti LuPone.

MCC Theater shared a statement on their website as LuPone co-founders Bernard Tesley and Will Kantor honored the late actor.

“MCC founding co-artistic director Bob LuPone passed away on Saturday, August 27 after a three-year battle with pancreatic cancer. He is survived by his wife Virginia, his son Orlando, sister Patti and brother William. He also passed away. He had a profound impact on us,” Tesley and Kantor said. wrote

“Bob was a force, a lawyer, complex in the richest ways, overflowing with youthful exuberance and deeply wise as he looked into our souls. He was our best friend. It’s hard to believe we never got to sit down with him. Say, ‘Let’s talk’ again.”

Under LuPone’s leadership, MCC Theater has become a theater powerhouse, producing such popular Broadway shows as “Frozen,” “Reasons to Be Pretty,” the Pulitzer Prize-winning “Wit” and more.

LuPone was born in Brooklyn, New York in 1946 and graduated from The Juilliard School.

The actor also appeared on the shows “Sex and the City” and “Guiding Light,” and was nominated for a Daytime Emmy for his work on “All My Children.”