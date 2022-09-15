type here...
CANADA The slowdown in the real estate market continues: since...
CANADA

The slowdown in the real estate market continues: since February, the average price has fallen by 22%.

After being red-hot for most of the pandemic, Canada’s housing market has cooled significantly as the central bank began raising borrowing costs. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

The median price of a Canadian home sold in August was $637,673, a figure that has fallen more than 20 percent since February.

The Canadian Real Estate Association said Thursday that the number of homes sold under the real estate group’s MLS system has been falling for six straight months since the Bank of Canada began raising interest rates in March.

Home sales fell 24% from the same period last year. And the average selling price has fallen nearly $200,000 since hitting an all-time high of $816,720 in February.

