Police in Vancouver, Washington, are investigating a double homicide at a house party as a gang-related shooting, according to court documents.

When officers arrived around 1:20 a.m. on July 17, they found 19-year-old Alexander Castagnoli of Portland, Oregon, dead in the home, The Columbian reported. According to a search warrant affidavit filed this week in Clark County Superior Court, authorities learned that Amadou Keita, 18, of Portland, died of gunshot wounds at or on the way to the hospital.

Two additional gunshot victims, a 17-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man, were taken to an area hospital for treatment. Police have not released the identities of the two injured victims or updated their conditions.

“Who is Hoover?” A witness told police he heard someone ask. Gunshots. Hoover is the name of a Portland-area gang, according to the affidavit.

Investigators say one of the gunshot victims was a member of the rival gang, the Six Deuce Crips. He refused to answer detectives’ questions about the shooting, according to court records.

The teen’s mother told investigators she heard him talking about the shooting on her phone, and she believes Hoovers was behind her son’s shooting, the affidavit states.

Witnesses have provided police with limited suspect information, and Vancouver police earlier this week shared photos of witnesses asking for help in identifying them.