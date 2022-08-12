The shelling of the Ukrainian nuclear power plant causes fear and indignation

Kyiv, Ukraine — In the early days of the war in Ukraine, Russian troops seized control of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant after a fierce battle that saw shrapnel hit the containment of reactor No. The wall prevented a breach, and in the next five months the war and the world’s attention shifted to new fronts, new outrages and new horrors.

The war had no shortage of devastation and global repercussions—fluctuating geopolitical alliances, famine in Africa exacerbated by a lack of grain exports, massacres of Ukrainian civilians, mass migrations, and massive losses of Ukrainian and Russian troops. For now the repeated shelling of the vast Zaporozhye nuclear power plant in recent days has particularly fueled widespread fear and outrage at the sheer stupidity and existential danger of turning Europe’s largest nuclear power plant into a theater of war.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, speaking late on Thursday to a nation that still bears the scars of the nuclear disaster caused by the Chernobyl accident in 1986, said the Kremlin was engaged in “outright nuclear blackmail” and called the situation at the plant ” one of the biggest crimes of a terrorist state.”