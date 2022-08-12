The shelling of the Ukrainian nuclear power plant causes fear and indignation

Kyiv, Ukraine — In the early days of the war in Ukraine, Russian troops seized control of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant after a fierce battle that saw shrapnel hit the containment of reactor No. The wall prevented a breach, and in the next five months the war and the world’s attention shifted to new fronts, new outrages and new horrors.
The war had no shortage of devastation and global repercussions—fluctuating geopolitical alliances, famine in Africa exacerbated by a lack of grain exports, massacres of Ukrainian civilians, mass migrations, and massive losses of Ukrainian and Russian troops. For now the repeated shelling of the vast Zaporozhye nuclear power plant in recent days has particularly fueled widespread fear and outrage at the sheer stupidity and existential danger of turning Europe’s largest nuclear power plant into a theater of war.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, speaking late on Thursday to a nation that still bears the scars of the nuclear disaster caused by the Chernobyl accident in 1986, said the Kremlin was engaged in “outright nuclear blackmail” and called the situation at the plant ” one of the biggest crimes of a terrorist state.”
Neither side is interested in a meltdown, which in the worst case could lead to massive releases of deadly radioactive materials. polluting an area stretching for hundreds of thousands of miles, wherever the wind blows.
“The degree of infection in other territories of Ukraine and Europe, Russia and Belarus depends on the direction of the wind,” said the State Agency for Management of the Exclusion Zone of Ukraine, which oversees the wastelands that still surround Chernobyl.
The plant’s reactors are designed to withstand a range of risks, from plane crashes to natural disasters. But direct hits by rockets and shells can be a completely different matter. Ukraine has so far resisted return fire from nuclear power plants with advanced American-provided missile systems for fear of hitting one of its six pressurized water reactors or highly radioactive waste in storage.
But the experts were even more concerned about damage from fires in the event of a projectile hitting a power transformer at one of the reactors. This may take electrical network offline, which could lead to a breakdown in the plant’s cooling system and a catastrophic meltdown, said Edwin Lymannuclear power expert at the Union of Concerned Scientists, a private group in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Each side accuses the other of endangering the safety of the plant.
Ukrainian officials have accused Russian forces of using the plant as a staging area for launching missiles at the city of Nikopol on the western bank of the Dnieper.
On Friday, days after at least 13 people were killed in shelling, more rockets landed, injuring three people, including a 12-year-old boy, as well as damaging four apartment buildings and numerous houses and shops. said a regional official. It is not clear if the night shelling came from the Zaporizhia plant.
The Ukrainians also accused the Russians of hiding dozens of military vehicles with an unknown amount of ammunition on the territory of at least two reactors. The Russian nuclear agency, Rosatom, they say, is advising Russian forces on which parts of the nuclear plant area they can deliberately bombard without posing a security threat, with the idea of intimidating the world by creating a sense of danger (while blaming the Ukrainians). .
Russian officials have said that it is the Ukrainians who are trying to create a “dirty bomb” in Russian-controlled territory by targeting a waste dump, and said that Russian air defense systems repelled Ukrainian drones and artillery attacks on the plant.
Rafael M. Grossi, secretary general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, the United Nations nuclear watchdog, said there was “no immediate threat” from the recent shelling at the moment, but warned that the assessment “could change at any moment.” ”
While under Russian control, about 10,000 Ukrainian civilians are working at the facility, who they are tasked with maintaining the safe operation of the plant while facing harsh conditions, including intimidation and electric shocks, according to Ukrainian officials.
“People are being kidnapped en masse,” said Dmitry Orlov, the exiled mayor of the nearby town of Energodar. meeting last month with officials from Energoatom state body supervising Ukrainian nuclear power plants. “The location of some of them is unknown. The rest are in very difficult conditions: they are tortured, subjected to physical and moral violence.”
Ten employees are still missing, according to a Ukrainian energy official who could only discuss the plant’s safety on condition of anonymity. According to Energoatom, they include Igor Kvashnin, head of the facility’s environmental service.
The war shows no signs of abating either at the nuclear test site or anywhere else along the southern and eastern front lines.
On Friday, a senior Ukrainian official suggested that the number of casualties in the explosions at an air base in Crimea this week was much higher than previous estimates. It also contradicted Russia’s claim of more limited reparations. The images released by satellite imagery company Planet Labs show at least eight crashed military planes and three explosion craters where the planes were parked near the runways. Russia has used the site as a launch pad for military operations ever since its invasion of Ukraine began in late February.
Ukrainian official Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to the interior minister, said 60 pilots and technicians were killed and 100 injured in a series of explosions Tuesday at the Saki oil field on Crimea’s western Black Sea coast. He said the conclusion was based on video evidence and intelligence, but did not provide any details.
There were no independent confirmations of losses, and most experts focused on assessing the damage caused to Russian military equipment. Russian authorities said that ammunition stored at the site exploded and denied that any aircraft were destroyed.
A senior Ukrainian official said the bombings were carried out with the help of partisans, resistance fighters who help the Ukrainian military in Russian-occupied territory. But the government in Kyiv has been reluctant to elaborate on how the blasts happened, or whether they are responsible.
Mr. Zelenskiy warned officials against revealing details of attacks carried out by his forces, or boasting.
“War is definitely not the time for vanity and high-profile statements,” he said in comments that did not mention the bombing of the airbase. “The less specific details you provide about our defense plans, the better their implementation will be.”
Also on Friday, the cargo ship Brave Commander, chartered by the UN, arrived in Ukraine to deliver 23,000 metric tons of grain to the famine-stricken parts of the Horn of Africa, the first time in the region since a Russian invasion halted food exports six months ago. António Guterres, the secretary-general of the United Nations who last month brokered a deal between Ukraine and Russia to allow grain supplies, called it a “beacon of help.”
Instead, the nuclear plant has become a generator of global concern.
On Wednesday, the foreign ministers of the Group of 7 largest industrialized countries issued statement from their meeting in Germany to demand that Russia withdraw its troops from Ukraine and immediately return control of the nuclear complex to Ukraine.
The statement accused Russia’s military actions around the nuclear power plant of having “significantly increased the risk of a nuclear accident or incident” by endangering the entire region.
On Thursday, a State Department spokesman said the United States supports the creation of a demilitarized zone around the nuclear plant and called on Russia to stop hostilities on or near its territory.
Ukraine sought to respond to the constant shelling from the factory with precise counterattacks. On July 22, for example, the Ukrainian military intelligence service reported a kamikaze drone strike that blew up an anti-aircraft gun and a Grad rocket launcher and killed soldiers in a tent city about 150 meters from the reactor.
