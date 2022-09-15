New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Ford Mustang enters its seventh decade without deviating from two-door electrification.

Unveiled Wednesday in Detroit, the seventh-generation 2024 Mustang will be offered with a V-8 engine or a turbocharged four-cylinder like the outgoing model. And there are no plans for a hybrid or electric powertrain.

It is also available with a six-speed manual transmission.

Ford CEO Jim Farley told Fox News Digital that customers interested in an electric Ford sports car may buy the Mustang Mac-E, but loyal Mustang buyers aren’t looking for it.

“At this time we do not see hybrid applications in this vehicle range as an attractive option,” Farley said. “They’re expensive. That’s right The F-150 that powers your home Or the Maverick, which gets 42 mpg. But, for the V-8 customer in this segment, they want that V-8 experience, so we think it’s the right bet for us.

“Mustang is one of the reasons I came to the company because the company is committed to making vehicles with an opinion,” added Farley. “They’re not the result of extensive consumer research. They exist because of our belief that cars are still an emotional product that can give you an experience that other products can’t.”

The 2024 Mustang is an evolution of the current car, redesigned with sharper exterior styling and a new interior featuring dual wide-screen digital displays for the instrument cluster and an infotainment system that can be configured in various ways to suit the driver’s preference.

Vehicle engineering manager Eddie Khan told The Fox Garage that the Coyote 5.0-liter V-8 engine in the Mustang GT is the most powerful version. The exact number hasn’t been finalized, but the team is aiming for 500 horsepower for the high-performance dark horse model that sits above the GT.

A remote rev function with remote rev function that can be ordered with the engine allows owners to use a button on their key fob to rev the engine from outside the vehicle just for fun, while an electronic drift brake offers a new way to do this. Enjoy the car from the driver’s seat.

The emergency brake handle is electronically connected to the rear brakes and can be used to lock them to initiate a drift through a curve and can be varied through several levels of intensity to help develop the driver’s skills.

The Performance Pack also comes with upgraded tires, brakes and a computer-controlled suspension system that adjusts the stiffness of the shocks between comfort and handling and can also reduce the harshness of driving through potholes. It does this by collecting information from the front wheels as they go through the hole and preparing the rear shocks for impact.

Pricing for the 2024 Mustang will be announced closer to when it goes on sale next summer.

Some predict that this will be the last generation Mustang powered by a V-8 engine, Farley wasn’t so sure.

“I don’t think any of us can answer that question. We just don’t know,” he said.