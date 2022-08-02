New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Senate voted 86-11 on Tuesday to pass a bill that would provide aid to military veterans exposed to toxic burn pits during their service, after both parties agreed to a series of amendment votes.

The Senate last week tried to advance legislation called the Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act. But Republicans who had previously supported the bill largely opposed it, saying the spending lacked adequate safeguards.

Sen. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., granted a vote on an amendment to address those concerns on Tuesday. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., demanded.

Schumer also granted votes on two other GOP amendments. Following the votes on those three amendments, there will be a vote on final approval.

“Two months ago, the Senate overwhelmingly passed this bill, which secured the largest health care benefit expansion for our veterans in decades,” Schumer said on the Senate floor Tuesday. “We are dealing with that exact bill again at large, so there is no justification for delaying the speedy passage of the PACT Act any longer.”

Democrats and advocates, including comedian Jon Stewart, blamed Republicans for delaying the bill’s passage. But Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., dismissed the impeachment as standard charges for the Senate at a press conference Tuesday.

“This kind of back and forth happens all the time in the legislative process,” he said. “In the end, I think veterans service organizations will be satisfied with the final product.”

