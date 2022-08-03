The Senate overwhelmingly voted for the entry of Sweden and Finland into NATO

WASHINGTON. On Wednesday, the Senate overwhelmingly approved a treaty that would expand NATO to include Finland and Sweden, as Republicans and Democrats join forces to pave the way for one of the alliance’s biggest expansions in decades amid Russia’s ongoing assault on Ukraine.

The vote was 95 to 1, and only Republican Senator Josh Hawley, Missouri, opposed the move. The uneven tally, well above the two-thirds of the support needed to approve the treaty, underscores the bipartisan desire for a stronger Western military alliance, even amid threats from Russian officials that Sweden and Finland will face retaliation if they join NATO.

“The membership of Finland and Sweden will further strengthen NATO, and this is all the more relevant given the Russian aggression, given Putin’s immoral and unjustified war in Ukraine,” said Sen. Chuck Schumer, New York Democrat and Majority Leader. “Putin is strengthening the NATO alliance, and nothing shows this better” than the loud approval of the pact by the Senate.