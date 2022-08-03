The Senate is set to vote to approve Sweden and Finland’s accession to NATO

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate is poised to approve NATO membership for Finland and Sweden A key step toward rapidly expanding the US-backed Western military alliance in response to Russia’s war with Ukraine.

Senators invited countries’ ambassadors to Wednesday’s historic debate and vote that will usher in a new era for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. President Joe Biden has previously sought quick access for demilitarized northern European allies, and passage of the ratification resolution has bipartisan support in Congress. .

“Our NATO alliance has been the bedrock that has guaranteed democracy in the Western world since the end of World War II,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, DN.Y.

Schumer said he and Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., have committed to the nation’s leaders that the Senate will pass a confirmation resolution “as quickly as we can” to strengthen the alliance “in light of recent Russian aggression.”

NATO’s 30 member states are in the process of considering joining after Sweden and Finland set aside their longstanding military nonalignment stance. It was a major change in security arrangements for the two countries after neighboring Russia launched a war against Ukraine earlier this year.

In the wake of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s aggression, the U.S. and its European allies have surged into a new partnership, strengthening the NATO alliance first formed after World War II.

Biden sent the protocols to the Senate for review in July, kicking off a particularly speedy process in a typically divided and slow-moving Congress.

Each member state of NATO must approve the accession of new members. The process ran into problems as Turkey raised concerns Adding Sweden and Finland makes both countries soft on the banned Turkish Kurdish diaspora. But despite those early reservations, the process is moving forward.

On Wednesday, the Senate is expected to begin several hours of debate, including two amendments, before a final vote.

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky. An amendment from , which ensures that NATO’s guarantee to protect its members does not supersede Congress’s official role in authorizing the use of military force. Sen. Another from Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, announced that all NATO members should spend at least 2% of their gross domestic product on defense and 20 percent of their defense budget on “major equipment, including research and development.”

Funding for NATO has been a major concern of Trump’s administration, including among some Republicans, but those issues have slipped from priority in the wake of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

McConnell has played a leading role in seeking GOP support for NATO and pledged early approval for membership during his own visit to Kyiv and the region earlier this year in Sweden and Finland.