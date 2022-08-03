New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The United States Senate on Wednesday formally approved efforts by Sweden and Finland to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, reprimanding Russia for its war on Ukraine.

By resolution 95-1, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., was the only dissenting vote and Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., approved with a “present” vote. A two-thirds majority of the Senate is needed to vote in favor of ratification, and it now goes to President Biden to submit to NATO.

Sweden and Norway’s bid to join NATO came as the West quickly united earlier this year in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The two Scandinavian countries joining NATO – with Finland sharing more than 800 miles of border with Russia – is NATO’s most significant expansion since at least 2004.

NATO officials formally approved the two countries’ bids to join the alliance last month. They are currently in the final stages of the process of joining NATO, which requires legislatures in all of its member states to ratify new additions.

NATO says it is ready to intervene in Kosovo if ‘stability is threatened’

According to the NATO website, more than 20 member states have already approved to join NATO, including Sweden and Finland. After ratification by the United States, only half a dozen countries remained.

Adding Sweden and Finland to NATO has broad bipartisan support in the US Congress, which has been eager to reprimand Russia and since the start of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s brutal war on Ukraine. Congress has approved several military aid packages for Ukraine in recent months.

But Hawley’s opposition irritated his fellow lawmakers, even within his own party.

“This afternoon’s vote is decisive … it’s bipartisan,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said on the floor Wednesday. “There is no doubt that admitting these strong democracies with modern economies and capable, interoperable militaries will only strengthen the most successful military alliance in human history.”

NATO has invited Sweden and Finland to become members in the wake of the war in Ukraine

“If any senator is looking for a defensible excuse to vote no, I wish him the best of luck,” McConnell added in Senate floor remarks. “This is a slam dunk for national security that deserves unanimous bipartisan support.”

Hawley, meanwhile, argued in an op-ed Wednesday that increasing U.S. defense responsibilities in Europe would detract from efforts to contain China in Asia.

“Finland and Sweden want to join the Atlantic alliance to fend off further Russian aggression in Europe. This is completely understandable given their location and security needs. But America’s greatest foreign enemy has not moved on from Europe,” wrote Hawley.

“US resources are not unlimited. Already we spend more than a trillion dollars a year on defense. And our manpower is already spread thinly around the world,” he continued. “While there is still time to counter China’s effort, the United States must prioritize the defense resources we have. Until our European allies make the necessary commitments to their own national defense, we must not risk more American lives in Europe while allowing China’s power to grow unchecked.”

McConnell disagrees with that characterization. He argued that Sweden and Finland joining NATO would “enhance burden sharing across the alliance”.

“Closer cooperation with these partners will help us counter Russia and China,” McConnell added.

