The Senate gave a big boost to Biden’s agenda

Congress is on track to pass President Biden’s signature statement after Senate Democrats passed major climate, health care and tax bills on Sunday.

“It’s been a long hard and winding road but finally, finally, we’re here,” Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said before Sunday’s vote, which came after more than 24 hours of debate and votes on reforms to the inflation-reducing law. The measure was approved after Vice President Kamala Harris cast the tiebreaking vote.

The vote is a boost for the president, who ended his isolation at the White House on Sunday after testing negative for Covid for the second time. Although his approval rating is still underwater, Biden has seen some good news: from blockbuster jobs numbers to bipartisan legislation from Congress and the killing of a terrorist leader. Meanwhile, Democrats have something to campaign for with less than three months left until the midterms, where they are expected to lose ground.

In a statement released after the Senate’s vote on the roughly $700 billion package, Biden said “the important thing almost always does” is to compromise. Indeed, Democrats were initially looking at a $3.5 trillion package.

“I ran for president promising to make government work again for working families, and this bill does just that — period,” Biden said. He urged the House to pass the bill as much as possible so he could sign it into law.

It could be as early as Friday when the House returns from recess.

“The House will return and move quickly to send this bill to the President’s desk – proudly building a healthier, cleaner, better future for all Americans,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement.

Less than three months from the midterms, Democrats are eager to move beyond their internal divisions and tout the accomplishments they’ve made through Congress over the past few months: bipartisan gun reform, a veteran health care bill and legislation that boosts semiconductor chip manufacturing in the U.S.

Rep. Josh Gottheimer, DNJ, who had appeared skeptical of the measure, said in a statement Sunday that he would vote for it.

“This bill passes my key test that I’ve pushed for since day one: It doesn’t raise taxes on individuals, families or small businesses in my district,” he said.

What’s in the bill?

The solution includes several important policy changes. That includes roughly $370 billion for climate change policies, including tax credits for electric vehicles and money for renewable energy programs. Democrats say the investment would cut greenhouse emissions 40% below 2005 levels by the end of the decade.

politics Democrats pass a major climate, health and tax bill. Here’s what’s in it

“This climate bill is going to be one of the few pieces of legislation that will ever happen that will affect not only the United States, but the entire world,” said Sen. Edward Markey, D-Mass. said after the measure was passed. Senate floor.

Additionally, the bill allows Medicare to negotiate certain prescription drug prices and limits the cost of out-of-pocket costs for people on Medicare to $2,000 per year starting in 2025. The powerful pharmaceutical industry lobby has opposed it for years.

The bill extends for another three years the subsidies for the Affordable Care Act that were part of the pandemic relief bill.

The tax changes include a 15% lower corporate minimum tax and an excise tax on stock buybacks that would generate an estimated $300 billion in new revenue to offset the deficit.

Republican response

Senate Republicans were united against the package.

Kentucky Minority Leader Mitch McConnell condemned the bill in a statement, saying it would further increase the deficit.

“Democrats have proven time and time again that they don’t care about the priorities of middle-class families,” he said in a statement. “They’ve spent 18 months proving it. They’ve spent hundreds of billions of dollars trying to prove it again.”

However, Democrats argue that the bill would not increase inflation and would actually decrease it, pointing to other studies.

Boost for Biden

The news of the passage of the bill is good news for the President. Biden began the week by announcing the assassination of al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri. The Senate then approved a bipartisan measure to provide health care and benefits to millions of veterans injured by exposure to toxins from Agent Orange in Vietnam to burn pits in Iraq and Afghanistan. Both came after the Senate passed a major industrial bill aimed at investing billions in American-made technologies such as semiconductors.

As advertised as recently as last month, the Democrat spending package appeared dead after more than a year of infighting between moderates and progressives over the size and scope of the proposal.

Schumer and Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia secretly renewed talks 10 days ago and put together a framework. Most Democrats were skeptical after Manchin pulled out of the talks, citing inflation concerns, days before the deal was announced. Arizona Sen. to Democrats Also needed was Kirsten Sinema’s vote, which pushed leaders to remove a provision targeting how hedge funds and private equity funds are taxed.