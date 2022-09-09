New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The U.S. Senate has confirmed Natalie Witt as Oregon’s U.S. Attorney, formally making her the state’s top federal law enforcement official.

The longtime federal prosecutor has served as a court-appointed U.S. attorney since June after being nominated by President Joe Biden, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.

Waite graduated from Cleveland High School in Portland. She is the first black and second Asian American to serve as US District Attorney.

Witt graduated from the University of Notre Dame Law School in 2003. She worked as an attorney for the Federal Bureau of Prisons before becoming a federal prosecutor in California.

In 2012, Waite became an Assistant US Attorney in Oregon working on both civil and criminal cases.

Waite was chosen by the White House from among three finalists.

“Natalie White has long been a community leader with an exemplary record of integrity and independence, and we are pleased that the full Senate has confirmed her nomination as U.S. Attorney for Oregon,” said U.S. Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley of Oregon. Written joint statement.