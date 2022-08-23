New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

On Monday night’s episode “The Bachelorette,” A familiar face was spotted during Rachel Recchia’s hometown date with Jack Shallcross.

Shallcross took Recchia to meet his family in his hometown of Anaheim Hills, California, where she met actor Patrick Warburton, who turned out to be Shallcross’s real-life uncle.

Warburton is known as one of Elaine’s (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) boyfriends, David Puddy in “Seinfeld.”

Jerry Seinfeld ‘sorely escaped’ on Patrick Warburton’s set

The actor is briefly shown in a promo for the week’s episode, where he says, “I feel sorry for those other people.”

Warburton took to Twitter after the promo was released to tease his appearance on the show.

“Why are you on ‘The Bachelorette?’ They ask me. Is this my favorite show? Am I addicted..? Do I have a crush on that Jack Shallcross fellow? Or…all of the above? Or…is Jack my nephew? Or…all of the above?” The actor tweeted on August 16.

‘Seinfeld’ character Puddy (aka Patrick Warburton) appears in NHL game

The “Seinfeld” actor is the brother of Shallcross’ mother, Megan. He has also lent his voice to some animated movies and television shows. He voices Cronk in “The Emperor’s New Groove”, Ken in “Be Movie”, Ian in “Open Season”, Joe Swanson in “Family Guy”, Buzz and Mr. Steve Barkin in “Buzz Lightyear of Star Command”. In “Kim Possible”.

Warburton was also in “Rules of Engagement,” “The Venture Brothers,” and “A Series of Unfortunate Events.”

Warburton has also acted in tons of movies like “Men in Black II,” “Get Smart,” “Ted.” 2020 movie “Legacy.”

Download the Fox News mobile app today

The end credits of “The Bachelorette” episode include a scene of Warburton and Recchia during a one-on-one chat where she asks him for a high five, his character’s signature move from “Seinfeld.”