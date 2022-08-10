The secret results still delighted the fans, even if we all knew the results.

IIt doesn’t take much to start a media storm. Take something traditional, throw it away without warning, and step aside to assess the damage. The removal of classified football scores from BBC Sports Report at 5pm on Saturday has always caused gnashing of teeth across the country.

I know I might be a dinosaur who should give up on things like this, but I’m still trying to recover from the loss of teletext, so give me some slack. Yes, now we all have access to football scores. Personally, I like the fact that since the 1980s, checking the latest results on the street has progressed. But there is certainly still room for something as valuable as classified football scores.

People might argue that few people listen to Sports Report scores anymore and that everyone knows the score when they return to their various modes of transport after a match. If everyone who complained about the rejection of this service really listened at 5:00 pm on a Saturday, it would be the most played radio since we all listened to the top 40 countdown in the 1980s.

But the answer speaks of a solution. For some of us, listening to football scores is part of the Saturday football experience. My son, mom and I have season tickets to Boreham Wood. We often return to the car at 5:00 pm, listen to the famous Sports Report theme, and start our journey home listening to classified results.

Apparently not enough time to read the bill from 17:00 to 17:30, to which the BBC acquired the rights on Saturday. Really? It takes about five minutes to review the list of matches. You no longer have to worry about handing out scores for points – pools are one tradition we can possibly live without – so why does it have to be so difficult to squeeze football scores into that time frame?

Do we really need to listen to a couple of interviews with managers spouting their usual bullshit? The judge was terrible; VAR is a shame; the fans were great; defensively we were terrible; we didn’t have enough possession of the ball; You have to take risks on this level. Snore. I’d rather hear Charlotte Green read out the results list from across the country than listen to Premier League managers. Why not play these interviews at half time of the match at 17:30? Or maybe we could wait until match of the day for those words of wisdom.

James Alexander Gordon Photograph: Paul Grover/REX

I have a suspicion that the BBC will change the secret results. There is a history of this. The theme for Sports Report was accidentally not played on Saturday, January 5, 2013, and host Mark Pugach was forced to apologize. “It was like the ravens leaving the Tower of London – it was the worst thing you could ever do,” Pugach said. There is no rage in hell like a despised sports fan.

I don’t want to sound like “in due time” but some things from the past shouldn’t be touched and classified football scores are one of them. Even in an era when we already know a lot of results, they still brought a lot of joy: the magic of guessing the score from the intonation of James Alexander Gordon and his successors; hoping and praying one day to hear East Fife 5, Forfar 4; the beauty of discovering who’s playing premier league JD Cymru; cheer for the result of the match you just attended; and again enjoying the moment when you hear confirmation that the opponent has lost. Classified results were one of the few places left in football where all clubs are equal.

John Motson believes the BBC scored an own goal by making this decision. “I’m disappointed because classified football scores have been on the radio since 1948 and I’m sure a lot of people will miss them terribly,” Motson said. “As a kid I grew up listening to football scores at 5pm on Saturdays – they were the benchmark of the day and I don’t agree with that decision.” Let’s hope the BBC moves to the other end of the field and atones for their mistake. Then I can check when East Fife will play Forfar next.