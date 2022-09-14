The SEC ranks the latest college football quarterback rankings

Arkansas’ KJ Jefferson completed 85.7% of his passes with two TDs vs. South Carolina.

Georgia’s Stetson Bennett has thrown for at least 300 yards in his first two games.

Since Oct. 23, Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker has thrown 21 TDs and two interceptions.

Alabama’s 20-19 win over Texas showed that quarterback Bryce Young might be the most effective player in the country.

CJ Stroud got off to a slow start against Notre Dame after he put up his usual numbers in Ohio State’s 45-12 win over Arkansas State.

Southern California’s offense averaged 8.6 yards per play, second in the Bowl Subdivision and already behind transfer quarterback Caleb Williams.