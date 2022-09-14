type here...
The SEC ranks the latest college football quarterback rankings
Sports

The SEC ranks the latest college football quarterback rankings

By printveela editor

  • Arkansas’ KJ Jefferson completed 85.7% of his passes with two TDs vs. South Carolina.
  • Georgia’s Stetson Bennett has thrown for at least 300 yards in his first two games.
  • Since Oct. 23, Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker has thrown 21 TDs and two interceptions.

Alabama’s 20-19 win over Texas showed that quarterback Bryce Young might be the most effective player in the country.

CJ Stroud got off to a slow start against Notre Dame after he put up his usual numbers in Ohio State’s 45-12 win over Arkansas State.

Southern California’s offense averaged 8.6 yards per play, second in the Bowl Subdivision and already behind transfer quarterback Caleb Williams.

