The SEC ranks the latest college football quarterback rankings

- Arkansas’ KJ Jefferson completed 85.7% of his passes with two TDs vs. South Carolina.
- Georgia’s Stetson Bennett has thrown for at least 300 yards in his first two games.
- Since Oct. 23, Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker has thrown 21 TDs and two interceptions.
Alabama’s 20-19 win over Texas showed that quarterback Bryce Young might be the most effective player in the country.
CJ Stroud got off to a slow start against Notre Dame after he put up his usual numbers in Ohio State’s 45-12 win over Arkansas State.
Southern California’s offense averaged 8.6 yards per play, second in the Bowl Subdivision and already behind transfer quarterback Caleb Williams.