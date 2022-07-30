New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The The Seattle Mariners made their move The organization is looking to advance to the postseason for the first time since 2001.

On Friday night, the Mariners made a trade Cincinnati Reds pitcher Luis Castillo The deal included sending four minor leaguers to Cincinnati.

Castillo was widely viewed as the top pitcher on the trade market, posting a 2.86 ERA in 85.0 innings, striking out 90 and striking out 28 in 14 starts.

According to MLB.com, Mariners manager Scott Servais said, “He’s one of the best pitchers in the game. “He’s really established himself as a dominant starter in the National League. We have two of his former colleagues with us. They know him well and they speak highly of his stuff, his competitiveness.”

Seattle’s last playoff appearance came in 2001 after the Mariners won an MLB record 116 games in the regular season. last year, Seattle won 90 games Missed out on a wild card spot by just two games.

The Mariners are 54-47, 12 games behind the Houston Astros in the American League West. But Seattle has a ½-game advantage over the Tampa Bay Rays for the final wild-card spot, and the Mariners hope Castillo is good enough to get the rotation through October.

“We see Luis Castillo as an impact, top-of-the-rotation starter at the top of his game right now,” Seattle Mariners President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto said. “Our goal is to play in the postseason, now and for years to come. We believe adding Lewis is a big step toward that end.”

Castillo was selected to his second All-Star game in July.

“We’ve got an opportunity to really make it big here this year,” Servais said. “You’ve got to go out and take a chance once in a while. If you want to be rewarded in the end, take a little risk and that’s where we came from.”