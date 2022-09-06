The search for Sasuke continues. stabbing a suspect after a massacre in James Smith Cree Nation, Weldon

Police continue to search for one of two suspects accused of murder in connection with mass stabbings that left 10 dead and 18 injured in the James Smith Cree area and in the neighboring village of Weldon, Sask.

These counts do not include the suspects, Damien and Miles Sanderson. Damien Sanderson, 31, was found dead on Monday with wounds that did not appear to have been self-inflicted, according to the RCMP. The second suspect and Sanderson’s brother, Miles Sanderson, is still at large as of Monday evening.

The James Smith Cree Nation is located about 60 km southeast of Prince Albert and about 25 km northeast of Weldon.

Police from Saskatchewan, Alberta and Manitoba were looking for the Sandersons after the attacks caused alarm Sunday morning.

Miles Sanderson is charged with three counts of murder in the first degree, as well as attempted murder and breaking and entering.

Police say he may have been injured, though this has not been confirmed. He was last thought to have driven a black Nissan Rogue with a 119 MPI license plate on Sunday, and police say the vehicle was reported in Regina at 11:20 am CST on the same day.

Miles Sanderson (right) is described as being six feet and one inch tall. He weighs about 240 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. His brother and second suspect in the string of stabbings, Damien Sanderson (left), were found dead on Monday, according to the RCMP. (RCMP)

On Tuesday, CBC News confirmed veteran Earl Burns Sr. was among the dead.

The Saskatchewan Native Veterans Association offered condolences to Burns’ family on his death.

James Smith’s Cree Nation asks for donations

The James Smith Cree Nation and related First Nations communities are asking for food and cash donations in connection with the mass stabbings.

In an open letter circulated on social media, the Cree people, along with the leaders and council of the Peter Chapman Band and Chakastaypasin Band, asked for food, money, disposable crockery and cutlery.

Investigators in riot gear inspect the ground at a crime scene in Weldon, Sask, on Sunday. (Heywood Yu/Canadian Press)

An indigenous group declared a state of emergency on Sunday afternoon.

Donations for the Cree Nation can be delivered to the Bernard Constant Gym.

He requested that any monetary donations be given in the form of gift cards, checks or cash and that donations be recorded.