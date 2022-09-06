type here...
CANADA The search for Sasuke continues. stabbing a suspect...
CANADA

The search for Sasuke continues. stabbing a suspect after a massacre in James Smith Cree Nation, Weldon

By printveela editor

-

7
0
- Advertisment -


A police officer inspects a crime scene in Weldon, Sask on Sunday. The Saskatchewan RCMP confirmed that 10 people were killed, as well as one of the suspects, and 18 were injured in stabbings that occurred in the James Smith Cree and Weldon area of ​​Saskatchewan. (Heywood Yu/Canadian Press)

Police continue to search for one of two suspects accused of murder in connection with mass stabbings that left 10 dead and 18 injured in the James Smith Cree area and in the neighboring village of Weldon, Sask.

These counts do not include the suspects, Damien and Miles Sanderson. Damien Sanderson, 31, was found dead on Monday with wounds that did not appear to have been self-inflicted, according to the RCMP. The second suspect and Sanderson’s brother, Miles Sanderson, is still at large as of Monday evening.

  • Suspect in Sasuke. stab wounds found dead and second accused still at large: RCMP
  • Parole records reveal Saskatchewan suspect’s brutal story

The James Smith Cree Nation is located about 60 km southeast of Prince Albert and about 25 km northeast of Weldon.

Police from Saskatchewan, Alberta and Manitoba were looking for the Sandersons after the attacks caused alarm Sunday morning.

Miles Sanderson is charged with three counts of murder in the first degree, as well as attempted murder and breaking and entering.

Police say he may have been injured, though this has not been confirmed. He was last thought to have driven a black Nissan Rogue with a 119 MPI license plate on Sunday, and police say the vehicle was reported in Regina at 11:20 am CST on the same day.

Miles Sanderson (right) is described as being six feet and one inch tall. He weighs about 240 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. His brother and second suspect in the string of stabbings, Damien Sanderson (left), were found dead on Monday, according to the RCMP. (RCMP)

On Tuesday, CBC News confirmed veteran Earl Burns Sr. was among the dead.

The Saskatchewan Native Veterans Association offered condolences to Burns’ family on his death.

James Smith’s Cree Nation asks for donations

The James Smith Cree Nation and related First Nations communities are asking for food and cash donations in connection with the mass stabbings.

In an open letter circulated on social media, the Cree people, along with the leaders and council of the Peter Chapman Band and Chakastaypasin Band, asked for food, money, disposable crockery and cutlery.

Police officers and coroners stand in a circle in an open area.

Investigators in riot gear inspect the ground at a crime scene in Weldon, Sask, on Sunday. (Heywood Yu/Canadian Press)

An indigenous group declared a state of emergency on Sunday afternoon.

Donations for the Cree Nation can be delivered to the Bernard Constant Gym.

He requested that any monetary donations be given in the form of gift cards, checks or cash and that donations be recorded.

Previous articleHarry Styles and Chris Pine ‘Spit’? ‘Don’t worry darling,’ we would explain
Next articleMary Peltola, the first Alaska Native to run for Congress, goes home to the river

Latest news

Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Maitland Ward’s memoir tells her journey from ‘Boy Meets World’ to appearing in porn

(CNN)According to Maitland Ward, she may not have found the long-term success in mainstream...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Eliza Fletcher kidnapping: Memphis teacher suspect ‘killed in separate attack by stranger,’ police say

off Video Police identify the body of Memphis heiress Eliza Fletcher Authorities...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Senate race is key midterm, inflation and economy tighten Trump’s abortion as top issue

closer Video Fetterman doesn't want to debate me: Dr. Oz Pennsylvania US...
Read more
Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

‘Twilight’ Actor Peter Facinelli and Lily Anne Harrison Welcome Their First Child Together

closer Video Fox News Flash Top Entertainment Headlines on September 6 Fox...
Read more
- Advertisement -
CANADAprintveela editor - 0

High inflation leaves Hamilton’s parents with a costly return to school

Last week, volunteers from the Hamilton District Steelworkers Council filled 2,000 backpacks with school supplies, getting them ready...
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

US Open men’s title suddenly up for grabs as Rafael Nadal is knocked out | opinion

NEW YORK — Contrary to popular belief, the four best players in the current era of men's tennis...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

CANADA

High inflation leaves Hamilton’s parents with a costly return to school

Last week, volunteers from the Hamilton District Steelworkers...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
CANADA

Indigenous peoples of Northern Alberta sued the province over cumulative environmental impacts

Duncan's First Nation argues in a lawsuit that...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
CANADA

Excitement, adrenaline, jitters: what Canadians feel on the first day at school

As the new school year begins, students, parents...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
CANADA

Beloved veterinarian takes her own life, leaving Western Quebec’s equestrian community shocked and saddened

Veterinarian Andrea Kelly examines a miniature horse. ...
printveela editor - 0
Read more

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News