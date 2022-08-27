New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Seattle Seahawks have their man for Week 1 and it’s Geno Smith.

For the first time since 2011, the Seahawks will have someone not named Russell Wilson as their No. 1 quarterback, as Seattle traded him to the Denver Broncos in the offseason.

“He earned it. He won the job,” Pete Carroll told reporters Friday. via ESPN.

Smith backed up Wilson and played in four games because of injuries to the nine-time Pro Bowler and performed well. In his four games, he completed 65 of his 95 passes (68.4 percent) for 702 yards and five touchdowns, throwing just one interception. He had nine carries for 42 yards and a touchdown, sporting a 103.0 rating.

Smith, who has been in the league since 2013, is the all-time favorite to perform over Drew Lock, who the Seahawks acquired in the Wilson trade along with Noah Font and three first-round picks.

“We really put in [Smith] Against the competition, and Drew took his shot across him…” Carroll said. “But Geno, he knows our stuff and he does it really well and he understands it and he can handle everything we’re doing and he’s good about football. He gives us the best chance to play great football right off the bat.

Broncos set to acquire Russell Wilson from Seahawks in blockbuster deal: reports

Lock also lost the Broncos’ QB competition last year as Teddy Bridgewater won the QB1 spot.

Smith was a second-round pick by the New York Jets out of West Virginia nearly a decade ago, and never lived up to his draft stock. After a teammate broke his jaw with a punch in 2015, he was replaced by Ryan Fitzpatrick, who led Gang Green to a 10-6 record but narrowly missed a playoff appearance that season.

Smith spent one season as Eli Manning’s backup with the New York Giants (before inexplicably starting one game, ending Manning’s Iron Man streak), and spent the 2018 season with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Smith is 13-21 as a starter. In 45 career games, he has a 58.8 completion percentage, 34 touchdowns and 34 interceptions.