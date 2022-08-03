New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The midterm elections are now less than 100 days away and Democrats are getting desperate as our economy stagnates.

For the past eighteen months, President Joe Biden and his leftist majority in Congress have controlled all the power in Washington and implemented policies that have created a brutal inflationary crisis in our country. Now, with every passing day the likelihood of a Republican red tide in November increasing, instead of doing something that will actually help our economy, Joe “The Great Inflator” Biden and the incompetent Democrats calling the shots on Capitol Hill are doubling down. Down to what got us into this mess in the first place.

Congressional Democrats aren’t just proposing hundreds of billions in new spending and more devastating tax hikes because they have all the “solutions” to the problem, it’s a ridiculously bold lie about how they’re branding the legislation. These unchecked Democrats are truly on a roll when it comes to misleading the American people. The Schumer-Manchin “Inflation Reduction Act of 2022” is the most recent example.

Reasonable people with common sense realize that this proposal on the left is tax laden and gimmicks that are unlikely to reduce inflation. In fact, it is likely to prolong the crisis of inflation, which is at a 40-year high.

If the corrupt corporate media had a shred of objectivity left they would call out Biden and the Democrats on their snow jobs, but we all know that ship sailed a long time ago. That’s why left-wing Washington politicians cheat at will; They know they will get away with it. Sadly, it is no surprise to Americans to see Democrats and dishonest liberal media teams insist that a recession is not really a recession as it has become the norm.

After all, this is the same cabal that insisted Donald Trump was a Russian agent and said with a straight face that Hunter Biden’s laptop was fake Russian disinformation. With this track record, isn’t it safe to assume that a “deflationary law” will do just the opposite?

President Biden’s irresponsible and misguided $1.9 trillion American Rescue Act of 2021 — hailed by the partisan mainstream media — only paved the way for the inflationary disaster that working families are facing right now. Economically perilous moments like this are especially dangerous when Democrats in power find themselves politically cornered. It’s the worst time for high taxes and wild spending, but that’s all the Democrats know how to do. The truth is that new taxes will stifle any potential economic growth and create uncertainty for job creators, and the hundreds of billions in new spending will only increase inflation.

Thankfully, the ultimate outcome of the latest Democrat tax and spending blitz is far from certain. Even if Senator Kirsten Sinema decided to support the legislation in the US Senate – which is still up in the air – an army of far-left progressives in the US House could easily undermine the effort for several reasons.

First, it doesn’t go anywhere near satisfying the left from a public policy standpoint, and it has West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin’s name on it. Manchin would never support a bill that would harm the fossil fuel industry in any tangible way, which is at the heart of the economy-destroying green agenda of socialists like Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Second, from a progressive perspective, the $430 billion price tag on the bill isn’t big enough either. House Democrats agreeing to this “paltry” amount could anger the Democrat base and alienate already-weary left-wing activists and voters who were expecting to spend $3.5 trillion on a similar bill last year.

America as a whole is hurting under the leadership of Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer. Because of the left’s reckless policies, in addition to the massive inflationary crisis, we have a border crisis, a fentanyl crisis, a crime crisis, a China crisis, a supply chain crisis, and a gas price crisis. We are in this mess because the incompetent democratic leadership ignored the outcome of the 2020 election and decided to do the bidding of radical socialists instead of building unity.

Now, with the latest lie – the Inflation Relief Act – they’re shoving another bad bill down the throats of the American people. No debate, no questioning and no skepticism from their allies in the liberal corporate media. Never before in history have we seen so much damage done to our constitutional republic in such a short period of time by clueless politicians.

The American people are fed up and ready to say “no more” at the ballot box this November, thank you very much. Fifty years from now, we’ll be comparing 2022 to 1979 and debating who is the worst president in history, Joe Biden or Jimmy Carter.