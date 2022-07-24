New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

We are all fascinated by sharksAs evidenced by movies like “Shark Week” and “Sharknado” and “Jaws”.

For most of us, sharks are scary, but we can safely keep our distance from them.

Some celebrities, however, have gotten up close and personal with the dangerous predators.

David Hasselhoff

While filming “David Hasselhoff’s Sharkwatch,” a series for The Underwater Channel, Hasselhoff had a terrifying run-in with one of the most dangerous sharks in the ocean, the tiger shark.

Hasselhoff spoke to Hello! magazine About the incident, he described how small he felt swimming next to the shark and how frightened he was by its open mouth and endless rows of teeth.

“All of a sudden, a tiger shark came at me — a big girl, about 10 feet long. Even though I’m 6 feet and underweight, I thought she looked like nothing more than a snack,” Hasselhoff told the magazine. “She opened her big mouth. All I could see were rows of white, razor-sharp teeth. I grabbed the bait, hoping it would keep her happy. I admitted to (exhibition expert) Mark that I was more scared than that. I’m always there when a shark opens its mouth.”

Fortunately, Hasselhoff’s trick with the bait worked and he was able to escape the tiger shark safely.

Leonardo DiCaprio

During the 2014 interview Ellen DeGeneresLeonardo DiCaprio has opened up about the time he got trapped in a diving cage with a great white shark, an experience he claims hasn’t happened in the 30 years a scuba diving company has offered it.

“We went scuba diving looking for sharks, and I’m terrified of sharks. And when I did ‘Blood Diamond’ in 2006, I actually got trapped in a great white cage, and it was amazing.” DiCaprio told Ellen. “It’s great, it’s a big white, and it’s in the cage with me.”

He explained that the tuna somehow got stuck in the top of the cage and when the shark tried to eat it, he got stuck in the cage.

“It went into the cage with me, and half of its body was in and out,” DiCaprio explained. “And I flattened the bottom, and it was too far, and it cut a few times. But I got out of it.”

Bethany Hamilton

Bethany Hamilton She was well on her way to becoming a professional surfer when she was bitten by a shark at the age of 13.

Hamilton lost her left arm in a shark attack, but she was back in the water 26 days after the accident. With hard work and dedication, she was able to do the impossible and become a pro surfer.

“Looking back, I see the beauty and the good that came from losing my arm, not changing life the way I wanted it to be, but embracing life as it was,” she told CNN.

Hamilton said Her faith kept her going When things get tough.

“When times get tough,” Hamilton told CNN, “I definitely lean on my faith in God and say, ‘Hey God, I don’t know why I lost my arm, but I’m going to trust you. And know that good will come out of this situation.

Hayden Panettiere

While appearing on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” Hayden Panettiere calls himself a shark magnet. She claims she can see a shark in the ocean anytime while paddleboarding or swimming. She recounted a terrifying experience while scuba diving.

“This safety diver went in to take pictures of my brother and my mom, and they had their fins on. And when the shark got really close, you put your fin in their face, and I didn’t have any fins. And, all of a sudden, they were like, ‘Shark, right behind you.’ will start going,” Panettiere told Kimmel.

She got out of the situation unscathed, but admits it wasn’t done in the safest way possible.

“I swam for my life. … They were yelling at us because swimming away from a shark and splashing is the worst thing to do,” she explained. “I said, ‘Guys, you yelled shark. … How are people going to react?’ I practically walked on water back to the boat.”

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt

John Krasinski and his wife Emily Blunt went scuba diving on their honeymoon and ran into a shark. The only way Krasinski was able to convince Blunt to scuba dive on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” was to promise her they wouldn’t see sharks.

“Emily never wanted to learn to scuba dive, and I was like, ‘We’ll never get in trouble with sharks,’ and I saw that and Emily didn’t,” Krasinski said. “It’s very scary.”

Ross Lynch

While taking a break from filming Disney Channel In the original “Teen Beach Movie,” Ross Lynch decided to have some fun and go snorkeling in Puerto Rico.

After snorkeling for a while, Lynch and his friends encountered a shark that he described as “big enough to take a limb.”

“We’d been snorkeling for three hours, so we were a little bit out and a shark started swimming up to us. And we all freaked out and … held each other real close,” Lynch explained.

Fortunately for Ross and his friends, the shark was not interested in them and swam away without harming them.

Will Smith

In an attempt to face his fears, Will Smith agrees to swim with sharks for the Shark Week special “Will Smith: Off the Deep End.” Smith’s fear of sharks was so severe that he didn’t want to learn to swim until he was in his 40s.

“I blame Steven Spielberg,” Smith said on the show. Referring to the 1975 film “Jaws”. “I was literally scared in the bathtub. I literally thought a shark could come out of the spout.”

Smith said at the event, “I firmly believe that fear creates the worst and worst evil that has ever happened on this planet. “Fear is poison, and I’m going to clean it out of mine.”

He said the experience was life-changing Will Smith There was Will Smith before the sharks and after the sharks.”

Ryan Kwanten

Australian actor Ryan Kwanten He started surfing at a young age and continues today, despite his terrifying encounter with a shark at the age of 12.

“I fell off the top of a wave and put my hand down, hoping to get a sandy beach, and it went straight into the shark’s mouth … (but) it was a wobbegon shark; it had more gums than teeth. … I didn’t bite, I chewed. (But) there are scars to prove it,” Kwanten said.