New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Savannah Bananas, who became a national sensation with their wacky style of baseball, are leaving the Coastal Plain League to focus fully on their professional barnstorming team.

Owner Jesse Cole made the announcement in a YouTube video, saying, “We can bring Savannah Bananas to more people in Savannah and around the world.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Bananas joined the summer league for college players in 2016, playing at historic Grayson Stadium following the departure of the city’s longtime minor league team.

An enthusiastic team is an instant sensation on and off the field. The Bananas have sold out every home game since their inception, with antics garnering attention from the national media and a team that has won three CPL titles.

Cole achieved that success by starting a pro team that played a version of the game known as “Banana Ball”, which featured a 2-hour time limit, no restrictions on on-field antics (from wearing kilts to players using stilts), and no walks when a fan in the stands caught the ball. Offbeat rules such as bunting and outs do not count.

The response prompted Cole to go all-in on a team that could play more games in Savannah — where the owner said there was a waiting list for tickets that swelled to 80,000 — and on the road.

A CPL team plays 24 home games in a season, a number that will increase to 30 next year. Also, Barnstorming Bananas plans to play in around 25 cities in 2023.

MIC’D UP predicts minor league madness, then makes it happen

Cole said leaving the CPL was a bittersweet but necessary decision.

“The Coastal Plain League gave us an opportunity,” he said. “It’s been a great journey and a lot of fun. But as we continue to see our fans and listen to our fans and see the amazing response to Banana Ball, it’s become a no-brainer.”

The Pro Bananas played a one-city “world tour” in 2021, added a half-dozen sold-out stops to their itinerary in 2022 and recently kicked off a summer series at Grayson Stadium, including a live broadcast of the game on ESPN2 and the premiere of the five-part series “Bananaland.”

Bananas’ eclectic list includes Bill Lee, a 75-year-old former major league pitcher known as “Spaceman,” who enters games chugging beer.

In last week’s televised game, there was a terrifying moment when Lee collapsed while warming up in the bullpen. He stopped breathing and was taken to hospital in what was described as a “cardiac episode” before being resuscitated by emergency workers.

Cole said Lee has been released from the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery. In fact, he plans to pitch again for Bananas.

“He’s going to be a big part of our 2023 tour,” Cole said. “He’s really excited to be back out there.”

Cole said five major league teams have contacted him to discuss holding games in their ballparks. It won’t happen next year, but will be available until 2024.

The Bananas continue to play the majority of their games against the party animals, the Harlem Globetrotters’ archrival Washington Generals.

But Savannah also schedules games with other professional teams, mostly from independent minor leagues.

Click here to get the Fox News app

On this year’s tour, the Bananas split two games with the Kansas City Monarchs of the American Association, which became an MLB partner league under minor league realignment.