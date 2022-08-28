New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Officials in a Pennsylvania school district are allowing the Satanic Temple to hold back-to-school events at high schools.

Administrators of the Northern York County School District are allowing the Satanic Temple to hold events at Northern High School in Dillsburg, Pennsylvania. According to Fox 43, the event is a back-to-school night for the school’s after-school Satan Club.

The group tried to form an after-school Satan Club at a school in the district in April, but the school board at the time rejected its efforts, according to reports.

Parents and community members were upset about the proposed group’s attempt to infiltrate the school district.

Perry County resident Jennifer McAllister said in April that the idea was “crazy.”

“They’ve already taken God out of the schools now they’re going to let Satan in, it’s just crazy,” McAllister said.

Satanic Temple co-founder Lucian Graves said the group was looking for “other religious representation”.

“We’re not condemning or begging anyone to have a prayer program or anything like that,” Greaves said. “When you allow a prayer program in the back of the school, but you don’t allow any other religious representation, that becomes a problem, a serious problem.”

He added that parents should approach the program from a First Amendment perspective.

“We’re talking about the fundamental pillars of democracy and upholding the First Amendment,” he said.

The event follows a night of prayer hosted by Dillsburg Community Worship and Prayer.

The Northern York County School District told the news outlet that it does not support the activities of outside groups, but it does allow organizations to rent facilities.

The Satanic Temple sued the Pennsylvania school after the school club refused

The Satanic Temple has attempted to establish after-school Satanic clubs in schools across the country that have religious clubs operating on campus.

In May, the Satanic Temple attempted to establish a presence in Guilford County schools in North Carolina, sparking outrage among parents, who gathered to protest the move.

“It’s kind of a rallying cry to say, ‘We don’t want this in our schools here in Greensboro,'” said Tempe Moore, an organizer of the protest. “This is not the time for the good guys to do nothing. This is the time to make our voices heard.”

The “After School Satan Club” website states that the group “meets in select” public schools where “the Good News Club and other religious clubs meet,” and states that clubs are formed at the request of community members who want to watch the program offered.”

The club says it is “not interested in converting children to Satanism.”

“Trained teachers provide activities and learning opportunities, in which students are free to engage or choose to explore other interests that can be supported by available resources. The environment is open and parents/guardians are welcome to participate,” their website states. .

“The Devil’s Club after school[s]According to the website, after-school activities in some schools are required to provide “opposite balance.”