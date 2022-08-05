‘The Sandman’ finally fulfills Neil Gaiman’s dream of adapting the acclaimed comic

(CNN)After years of failed attempts to bring Neil Gaiman’s acclaimed and surreal comic to the screen, Netflix has created a home for “The Sandman,” armed with enough high-profile British guest stars to produce a Harry Potter movie. The resulting series is visually striking but dramatically listless, made for — and perhaps only — those who already have a degree in Sandman 101.
Gaiman Alan Heinberg (“Wonder Woman”) and veteran comic-book-to-film writer David S. Goyer, who is confused by this and Apple TV+ “foundation” Shepherding projects have been created that are not conducive to fruiting in series.
In this case, the much-anticipated series follows the proposed film starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt and A. Audible podcast version 2020 has been introduced, so kudos, in a way, for just getting this far.
Still, the dense fantasy elements and lyrical storytelling don’t translate easily from the page to the screen, and the fine detail of replicating look and tone doesn’t lead to much emotional investment. It may satisfy fans who can pout in the gaps, but in the context of a 10-episode series it may drift unexpectedly into dreamland itself.
Following the comic faithfully, the opening episode sees Morpheus (Tom Sturridge), a.k.a. the King of Dreams, trapped by a strange spell, making him the prisoner of a wealthy Englishman (“Game of Thrones'” Charles Dance) and searching for his secret. Cheating death.
Decades pass before Morpheus escapes, realizing that his long (by human standards, anyway) absence has created chaos, forcing him to retrieve the lost objects to restore his power and control.
This slow-rolling quest unfolds in parallel fashion with the actions of a dark, malevolent figure known as The Corinthian (Boyd Holbrook), who tries to exploit Morpheus’ weakness, as the story moves between various fantasy realms and the “waking world”. Where only mortals live.
Morpheus’ journey takes him on various detours (many chapters are essentially episodic, at best furthering the larger plot), leading to encounters with Lucifer (Gwendoline Christie) and other ageless supernatural beings, including Dream’s siblings known as Endless. As Death (Kirby Howell-Baptiste).
Others in the stellar cast — many of whom only appear for an episode or two — include David Thewlis, Stephen Fry, Joely Richardson and the voices of Mark Hamill and Patton Oswalt, the latter as an intelligent crow.
Performances, however, feel vague due to the narrative structure and dreamlike storytelling that begins with Sturridge’s title role. In that sense, “The Sandman” is less accessible than something like Gaiman “Omens,” Where Michael Sheen and David Tennant’s playful storms help anchor its legendary qualities.
Netflix is no stranger to high-profile entries with high-profile fantasy and sci-fi properties, such as the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat, taking ambitious leaps. “Cowboy Bebop” And “The Master’s Legacy,” Neither of these earned a second season. “The Sandman” kicks a stretch Big-bet adaptation across streamingAdding extra corporate flair to its fortunes.
On paper the series certainly has the elements to engineer a long run, but this first season — often visually drab, dragging in later episodes — speaks volumes for the concept’s full execution.
For those who have been eagerly waiting for “The Sandman” to invade the area — and no doubt have long-cherished ideas about how to do it — the thrill may be enough. But perhaps inevitably given the hypnotic nature of Gaiman’s mythology, a series devoted to dreams doesn’t become the stuff dreams are made of.
“The Sandman” premieres on Netflix on August 5.