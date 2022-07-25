TBS has canceled the late-night talk show Samantha Bee from Toronto.

Bea tweeted that Full front with Samantha Bee will not return to the station owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, this fall.

The show, which aired on the CTV Comedy Channel in Canada, began in 2016.

Bee has been nominated for 18 Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Non-Fiction or Reality Short Form this year for Full Front with Samantha Bee Presents: One Late Night.

After 7 seasons, Full Frontal with Samantha B will not return to TBS this fall. We’re so grateful for our loyal audience, for our amazing team, and for annoying the right people every week—that there was no wrestling, no baseball, no big bang special. –@FullFrontalSamB

In 2017, she won the Outstanding Letter for a Special Issue for Full Front with Samantha Bee is not a White House Correspondents Dinner.

Representatives from TBS and the show’s production company Jax Media did not immediately respond to a request for comment.