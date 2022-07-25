type here...
CANADA ENTERTAINMENT The Samantha Bee Late Night Show canceled on TBS...
CANADAENTERTAINMENT

The Samantha Bee Late Night Show canceled on TBS after seven seasons

By printveela editor

-

17
0
- Advertisment -


TBS has canceled the late-night talk show Samantha Bee from Toronto.

Bea tweeted that Full front with Samantha Bee will not return to the station owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, this fall.

The show, which aired on the CTV Comedy Channel in Canada, began in 2016.

Bee has been nominated for 18 Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Non-Fiction or Reality Short Form this year for Full Front with Samantha Bee Presents: One Late Night.

In 2017, she won the Outstanding Letter for a Special Issue for Full Front with Samantha Bee is not a White House Correspondents Dinner.

Representatives from TBS and the show’s production company Jax Media did not immediately respond to a request for comment.



Previous articlePresident Biden’s COVID-19 symptoms have ‘almost completely resolved,’ physician says
Next articleEuro legacy should be true parity for female players

Latest news

CANADAprintveela editor - 0

From treating COVID to cancer, there is a pattern to Danielle Smith’s “alternative” medical thoughts.

From fellow conservatives and new Democrats to cancer survivors and medical practitioners, Danielle Smith's comments that pre-stage 4...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Karin Jean-Pierre slammed for claiming ‘economic indicators’ do not show ‘recession or pre-recession’.

off Video Most investors 'accept' US is in recession: Vivek Ramaswamy Vivek...
Read more
CANADAprintveela editor - 0

Stephen Harper says Pierre Poiliev has the best chance of winning the next federal election

Former Prime Minister Stephen Harper, shown at the American Israel Public Affairs Committee's political conference in Washington, D.C....
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Why former Oklahoma football coach Bob Stoops says returning to the XFL was an ‘easy decision’

ARLINGTON, Texas - It's the reaction you'd expect Bob Stoops to get in Texas. Made fun of....
Read more
- Advertisement -
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

4 children and 2 adults die in Arkansas house fire

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines of July 25 Here are...
Read more
CANADAprintveela editor - 0

Canada’s top female hockey players say more needs to be done to end toxic behavior

On Monday, Hockey Canada released an action plan to tackle sport abuse with a centralized tracking and reporting...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News