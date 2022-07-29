The Russians are accused of using US groups to spread propaganda

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Russian operative who worked for one of the Kremlin’s main intelligence services has been charged with recruiting political groups in the United States to advance pro-Russian propaganda, including during the invasion of Ukraine earlier this year, the Justice Department said Friday.

Alexander Viktorovich Ionov is accused of using groups in Florida, Georgia and California to spread pro-Kremlin talking points, prosecutors allege, funded trips to Russia and paid for travel to meetings.

He was charged in federal court in Florida with conspiring to have US citizens act as illegal agents of the Russian government. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf, and he is not currently in custody.

The indictment alleges that Ionov ordered one of the political operatives to post the petition on a website created by former President Barack Obama’s group, change.org. The petition, titled “Petition on the Crime of Genocide Against African People in the United States,” could also be found on change.gov as of Friday and has more than 113,000 signatures.

The entities were not identified in the indictment filed in federal court in Florida.

The Treasury Department also announced sanctions on Ionov on Friday, accusing him and Russian intelligence services of giving money to organizations it believed would create social or political unrest in the US, and also looked into ways to support an unspecified 2022 gubernatorial candidate.

“As court documents show, Ionov conducted a brazen influence campaign, turning US political groups and US citizens into tools of the Russian government,” Assistant Attorney General Matthew Olsen, head of the Justice Department’s National Security Division, said in a statement.

The case is part of a broader Justice Department crackdown on foreign influence activities The Justice Department has indicted 13 Russian nationals for their involvement in a massive but covert social media campaign aimed at shaping public opinion in the US in 2018 and fomenting dissent in the 2016 presidential election won by Republican Donald Trump.

FBI Special Agent in Charge David Walker in Tampa called the Russian efforts “some of the most egregious and egregious violations we’ve ever seen.”

“The Russian intelligence threat is persistent and relentless,” Walker said at a news conference in St. Petersburg, Florida. “Today’s actions should serve as a deterrent.”

Associated Press writer Michael Schneider in Orlando contributed to this report.