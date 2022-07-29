The Russian media regulator is about to revoke the license of the independent news outlet Novaya Gazeta.

Novaya Gazeta, a Moscow-based newspaper and website whose editor won the Nobel Peace Prize last year for defending freedom of speech, suspended operations in Russia in March after a censorship law threatened journalists whose reporting on the war in Ukraine was being rejected. from the Kremlin line, as much as 15 years in prison.

Now Russian authorities have taken legal action in an attempt to permanently revoke the news organization’s media license. Novaya Gazeta reported on Thursday.

One of the best-known independent Russian-language publications covering Russia before the invasion, Novaya Gazeta received official warnings in March from the authorities about what appeared to be a formality: the failure to identify individuals who the Russian government considers “foreign agents” as such in two of its articles.