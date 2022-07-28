The Russian arms dealer at the center of the alleged Britney Griner exchange has an infamous history.

Shortly after he was convicted in 2011 on charges including conspiracy to kill American citizens, Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout delivered a cheeky message through his lawyer, even though he faced the prospect of a decade in prison.

According to his lawyer, Mr. Bout “doesn’t think it’s over yet.”

More than a decade later, Mr Booth, 55, may be getting closer to a chance to start a new life, even though he has served less than half of his 25-year prison sentence.

The United States, seeking to negotiate the release of two Americans imprisoned in Russia – basketball star Brittney Greener and former Marine Paul Whelan – last month offered to trade them for Mr. Booth, according to a person briefed on the negotiations.