Mary Znidarsich-Nicosia and her husband Nicholas Nicosia wanted to clear their names after they were accused of organizing a racist party. So they made a plan and carried out press conference This week.

Step one: A wealthy white couple from Rochester, New York, adamantly defended themselves against what Znidarsic-Nicosia called “false claims of racism.”

Step two: Znidarsic-Nicosia confessed to a room full of reporters that she also has a racist anonymous Twitter account.

“To be frank, I have a spoof Twitter account that operates under a veil of identity — and I have made overtly racist comments under that identity,” she admitted.

“Twitter culture works that way. It gives you the opportunity to be who you are not,” she explained.

The couple came under fire after Rochester firefighter Jerrod Jones filed a lawsuit against the city and the fire department. Jones, who is black, said his former captain, Geoffrey Creevey, ordered him and other firefighters to attend a party hosted by Nicosia on July 7 when they were all on duty.

Jones is seeking $3 million in emotional distress and at least $1 million in damages. Meanwhile, the Crooks went into early retirement before the city could begin termination procedures.

Legal data on alleged racist tropes on display at the July party

When the group arrived at the party, the documents said, “Jones immediately felt uncomfortable and his anxiety increased as he walked down the driveway and noticed a large clipping of former President Donald Trump. when he saw the backyard, he was completely shocked.”

According to the document, the large backyard was adorned with June flags and goblets alongside buckets of KFC and bottles of Hennessy Cognac.

Nicosia’s attorney, Corey Hogan, told NPR that the party’s theme was anti-liberal—the invitation called it “Liberals’ 1st Annual Smashin Splash Pool Party”—but that Jones misinterpreted it as racist.

Lawyer claims there is no evidence that his clients are racist

Hogan has repeatedly urged reporters, including this reporter, to find any evidence to support claims that any of his clients are fanatics, arguing that Znidaršić-Nicosia’s Twitter account does not count.

Although the real estate agent did not reveal her anonymous Twitter account, the now-defunct @HoHoHomeboyROC account used a picture of a black mommy bust she admitted she owns. Screenshots Previous posts include other anti-black images, reposts from other accounts trolling black people—often in offensive interpretations of black jargon—and several fake KFC ads.

Hogan also indicated that Znidarsic-Nicosia maintains additional Twitter accounts. “I think she has a few different pens,” he said.

During the press conference, the couple burst into tears. Znidaršić-Nicosia wept, saying, “The allegations in this narrative have caused almost unbearable pain to my family.” Her husband, a dentist, wept, saying, “Culture cancellation can be cruel.”

He then added that he had lost patients in his dental practice due to Jones’ allegations. “The only thing I hate more than racism is accusations of racism,” he said.

On Friday, their lawyer suggested that neither of them held racist beliefs. He noted several times that Rochester Mayor Malik Evans attended an event at the residence in Nicosia about a year and a half ago, and that the couple also has a black Jamaican living in a guest house on the property.

“She wasn’t invited to the party,” he later clarified, adding that out of a dozen or so guests, Jones was the only African American.

Hogan also said that Znidaršić-Nicosia’s apology at the press conference was sincere and sincere. In addition, he said, “Some members of the black community have reached out to us to see if we can now use this as an excuse for some healing.”

Jones’ attorney told NPR that his client is “in talks with the city and the fire department” and that it’s too early to decide whether to move forward with the lawsuit.

Meanwhile, Znidarsic-Nicosia has since remote as a member of the Western New York and Nicosia Landmark Society announced his departure from the board of directors of Highland Hospital.