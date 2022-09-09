The Road to 9/11: How Bin Laden Masterminded the Devastating Terror Attacks

New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Osama bin Laden cultivated his reputation as a terrorist mastermind in the decades before September 11, with bodies scattered across continents and frequently landing on the CIA’s radar. The devastating attacks on the Twin Towers and the Pentagon in New York City would plunge the United States into the longest war in its history and cement bin Laden’s terrifying legacy.

“As a former Marine Corps officer, my eight-year career was very much defined by the September 11 attacks,” author and former CIA paramilitary officer Eliot Ackerman told Fox News.

Bin Laden’s journey to become the most notorious jihadist leader of all time began to take shape in 1979. At the urging of his mentor, Abdullah Yusuf Azam, bin Laden dropped out of college and left Saudi Arabia to join the jihad against the Soviets. Ackerman said that Afghanistan had been invaded. The son of a wealthy construction magnate and a close friend of the Saudi royal family, bin Laden’s role was primarily to fund the training of new mujahideen., A term describing guerrillas fighting on behalf of Islam.

Azzam and bin Laden helped found Al Qaeda – which translates as “the base” – in 1989. That same year, the Soviets withdrew from Afghanistan, and bin Laden returned home as a hero, Akerman said. But bin Laden and his former mentor soon found themselves on opposing sides of a violent debate about the future of jihad.

NYC air traffic controller recalls his experience working on 9/11: ‘Totally traumatized’

&amp;nbsp;

“We’re starting to see al Qaeda and many jihadists define ‘near enemy’ versus ‘distant enemy,'” Ackerman said. “The near enemies were authoritarian regimes in the Middle East, such as those of Saddam Hussein, or the Saudi dynasty, which many jihadists saw as corrupt and needed to be overthrown. Western democracies, foremost among them the United States, which fueled this totalitarian regime in the Middle East.”

Azzam wanted to focus on the “near enemy,” but bin Laden’s focus was on the West. Azzam was killed in a car bomb in Peshawar, Pakistan on 24 November 1989, effectively ending the controversy. Authorities have never identified a definitive culprit.

20 years after the attacks, the FBI released a new 9/11 document

On August 2, 1990, Iraq invaded Kuwait. Fearing that Saddam Hussein would push his forces further into Saudi Arabia, King Fahd bin Abdulaziz Al Saud accepted military aid From the United States.

“This created a sharp rift between bin Laden and the Saudi royal family,” Ackerman said. “Laden wants to use his jihadis, his holy warriors, to liberate Kuwait. And he is against any kind of outside interference from the United States and the West.”

As the Gulf War continued, Al Qaeda continued to operate actively on a global scale. On November 8, 1990, the FBI raided the New Jersey home Al Sayed Nosair Days after the assassination of Rabbi Meir Kahane, founder of the Jewish Defense League. FBI It is said that Noser “murdered” Kahane, although Noser was acquitted of murder and instead convicted of less related charges. Nosair was an associate of Al Qaeda member Ali Mohammed.

“[The FBI found] Extensive evidence of terrorist plots, including plans echoing the 9/11 attacks to blow up skyscrapers in New York City,” Ackerman said.

Saudi Arabia ousted bin Laden in 1991 for repeatedly criticizing the US-Saudi alliance. The Saudi government eventually revoked his citizenship and persuaded his family to break him up.

Who is Ayman al-Zawahri? Al Qaeda leader killed in Afghanistan

Bin Laden and his followers moved first to Afghanistan, then to Sudan under a deal made by Mohammed, the same man with ties to Noser. Bin Laden set up a base for Mujahideen fighters and began planning his first major attack.

On December 29, 1992, Al Qaeda operatives bombed a hotel in Aden, Yemen. US troops were staying at the hotel en route to a humanitarian mission in Somalia and were the target of the attack, but had already left when the bombs went off. Two citizens died in this.

Two months later, on February 26, 1993, A Truck bomb explosion Under the North Tower of the World Trade Center in New York City. The bombing caused extensive damage to both buildings, killing six people and injuring over 1,000, the intention was to bring down both towers, which would have killed thousands.

Nosair helped plan the attack while in prison, working with Ramzi Youssef, Ackerman said. Both of these individuals are believed to have financial ties to bin Laden.

Iconic 9/11 Photos and the Photographers Who Shot Them: Here Are Their Stories

The next major attack occurred on June 25, 1996, when a truck bomb exploded near a barracks in Khobar, Saudi Arabia, where US Air Force personnel lived. The blast killed 19 airmen and injured 498, including some Saudi nationals and foreign visitors. The attack was officially pinned on Hezbollah and Iran, Ackerman said, but bin Laden and al Qaeda claimed responsibility.

On August 7, 1998, Al Qaeda carried out simultaneous bombings of two American embassies. 213 people died and more than 4,500 were injured in Nairobi, Kenya. In Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, 11 died and 85 were injured.

“Al Qaeda continues to target U.S. interests overseas, culminating in October 2000 when al Qaeda members attacked the USS Cole,” Ackerman said.

CIA drone strike kills al Qaeda leader in USS Cole bombing, US officials say

The ship was docked in Aden, Yemen, when Al Qaeda operatives approached it in a small boat loaded with explosives. The explosion killed 17 sailors and injured dozens more.

“By the time Bin Laden and his accomplices attacked Cole, the CIA was already planning to kill Bin Laden,” Ackerman said. “However, the Clinton administration never gave the green light to these plans, and they remained on the shelves in the days before September 11.”

20 Years Later, 9/11 Hero Tells Younger Generation ‘Never Forget’ Modern World’s ‘Greatest Rescue’

Afghan politician and longtime Mujahideen commander Ahmad Shah Masood tried to warn the U.S. about bin Laden in early 2001, in part—according to research. Government records . Massoud had “limited information” about bin Laden and al Qaeda’s plans to attack the United States and tried to warn the US government about the terrorist leader during a speech in Europe.

Massoud would not live to see bin Laden’s plans come to fruition. He had opposed both the Taliban and Al Qaeda for years as terrorist groups grew in Afghanistan. On September 9, 2001, two Al Qaeda operatives disguised as journalists and ordered by bin Laden killed Masoud in a suicide bombing.

“The table is set for Osama bin Laden,” Ackerman said. “Ahmed Shah Masood is dead. He has a stable location inside Afghanistan and almost 10 years of planning, going back to his failed attempt to destroy the World Trade Center in the early 90s. It’s been two days. Before 9/11 and bin Laden’s planning and By financing, those attacks are imminent … and will trigger a 20-year war, the longest in American history.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

Al Qaeda terrorists hijacked four airliners on the morning of September 11, 2001, two of which flew into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York City. The hijackers flew the third plane into the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia. Passengers and crew members of the fourth plane fought back and crashed in a field in Pennsylvania before reaching Washington, DC. 2,977 people were killed in foreign attacks on US soil.

A US-led military coalition launched an invasion of Afghanistan within a month to oust bin Laden, al Qaeda and the Taliban. US forces remained in the country for the next two decades before a catastrophic withdrawal in August 2021.

Meanwhile, bin Laden eluded capture for nearly 10 years. Finally, US intelligence tracked the 54-year-old terror mastermind to a compound in Pakistan. In the early hours of May 1, 2011, a team of Navy SEALs raided the compound, killing bin Laden and four others, prompting international celebrations.