Exclusive: The Republican National Committee (RNC) cycled-to-date more than 50 million voter contacts prior to the November midterm elections.

News of the party’s achievement, first shared with Fox News Digital, comes earlier in the 2022 cycle than in the previous midterm cycle. The party did not reach 50 million voter contacts in the 2018 cycle until October of that year.

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel defended the news, saying in a statement that the party is “unified” and “never better positioned to regain majorities” with the midterm elections just eight weeks away.

“The Republican Party is united and firing on all cylinders heading into November,” McDaniel told Fox News Digital. “Through a combination of our sophisticated, data-driven ground game, strong candidates across the country and historic investments in minority communities, Republicans have never been better positioned to regain majorities in the House and Senate. Biden has the tools, message and candidates to defeat Democrats and win in November.”

The RNC has invested millions in Asian Pacific American voters and other minorities ahead of the midterms

The RNC employs 700 staff in the field and engages more than 720,000 grassroots volunteers.

Additionally, the RNC has more than 35 community centers to engage with minority voters following a multi-million dollar commitment to continue its organizing efforts in Asian-Pacific, Black and Hispanic communities in key states across the country.

Last week, the RNC opened its latest APA Community Center in Issaquah King County, Washington According to recent US Census Bureau records, Asians make up about 25% of the population.

Prior to the opening of the center in Issaquah, the RNC also opened other facilities to reach out to minority American communities, including two in California, one in Berkeley Lake, Georgia, one in Coppell, Texas, and one in Las Vegas.

Republicans who celebrate shared values ​​welcome minorities into a diverse party

In May, it’s Asian American and Pacific Islander Month, the RNC is enabled A five-figure digital and print ad campaign targeting minority voters.

Representative Young Kim, a Korean American representing as a Republican California’s 39th congressional district In the House, he said in a statement to Fox News Digital last week that “more and more Americans from all backgrounds” have chosen to side with Republicans because of economic burdens and concerns over public safety.

“Americans across the country are feeling the effects of economic and public safety crises, from rising costs of living to crime that hurts consumers and small business owners,” Kim said. “The Republican Party is the Party of Grand Opportunity, working on pro-growth policies to make life fair, keep communities safe, and ensure future generations can pursue their American dreams.”

“That’s why we’re seeing more Americans from all backgrounds join the Republican Party,” she added. “As one of the first Korean American women to serve in Congress, I am working to grow our party and protect our freedoms.”

Last month, the RNC reported having $40 million in cash, with an RNC spokesperson telling Fox News that the $40 million figure was “14 million more than at this point in 2018.”

Additionally, the RNC worked for its campaign Republican Civics Initiative It is aimed at minorities and is designed to prepare prospective voters for the civics portion of the citizenship test.

As of late last month, trainings from the initiative for Indian American legal permanent residents were ongoing at a community center in Coppell. A tweet From the RNC’s Indian American Engagement Head in Texas.