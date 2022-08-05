New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Republican National Committee on Friday officially named Milwaukee the host city for the GOP’s 2024 presidential nominating convention.

The vote of all 168 RNC committee members will take place as the National Party Committee holds its final session for this year’s annual summer convention in Chicago.

“We’re very excited about Milwaukee,” RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel emphasized in a Fox News Digital interview during the vote.

Milwaukee and Nashville, Tennessee, are the last two cities on a long list of early contenders to host the 2024 Republican National Convention. However, Tennessee’s capital city was out of contention Tuesday night when Nashville’s Metro Council rejected a draft agreement to host the conference.

Nashville pulls out of 2024 convention, leaving Milwaukee as last city

Milwaukee passed its draft resolution in June, and two weeks ago the Republican National Committee’s (RNC) site selection committee — which oversees planning for the 2024 convention — recommended Milwaukee over Nashville.

Both national parties frequently hold their presidential nominating conventions in contested general election states. While Tennessee is reliably a red state in presidential races, Wisconsin is a key battleground.

“It’s a purple state,” McDaniel said of Wisconsin. “The voters are exactly what we’re trying to bring into our party, and they’ve done such a great job. We’re excited to elect our next president from Milwaukee as a Republican, but we’re excited to show off. Great city and great state.”

Democratic National Committee officials continue to visit cities hoping to host the Democrats’ 2024 presidential nominating convention. The DNC may announce their choice when they hold their annual summer meeting in early September.

Democrats have postponed a decision on changing their 2024 primary calendar

The RNC’s full membership voted unanimously in April No changes were made to their 2024 presidential nominating calendar, keeping Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada as their four early voting states.

The DNC is in the process of ramping up its nominating calendar, with the potential for Iowa — and possibly New Hampshire — to lose their coveted lead-off spots. Republicans in both states used the DNC’s move as ammunition against Democrats running for re-election this November.

Asked if the DNC’s move would hurt Democrats in Iowa and New Hampshire, key general election battleground states, McDaniel told Fox News that “we recognize that the electorate is very tuned in, and there’s a history there. Retail is key. Winning the nomination in both of those states … our We’re very proud of keeping the calendar the same. I hope people in those states recognize that the Democrats have walked away from their states.”

While the 2024 election was on the agenda at the RNC meeting, the November midterms were on many minds.

Democrats face historic headwinds, as the party that wins the White House and control of Congress traditionally faces big losses in the House and Senate in the next midterm elections. They are up against a deeply unfavorable political climate, fueled by record inflation and rising crime, and symbolized by President Biden’s deeply negative approval ratings.

McDaniel said RNC committee members are “very confident, very excited, and even more so when you look at our candidates … that we’re really coming together to get out of these primaries and win in November.”

Democrats are spending millions this week.

However, the issue of abortion regulation has returned to states in the wake of a move by the Supreme Court’s conservative majority to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling, following a slate of high-profile mass shootings in recent months, citing issues related to gun violence. Democrats see an energized electorate that will help them defy the current predictions of political prognosticators.

Democrats were further buoyed by pro-choice activists’ stunning victory in Kansas on Tuesday — the first ballot box test of legal abortion since the blockbuster high court ruling.

Click here to get the Fox News app

When asked by the full court press about Democrats trying to influence the abortion issue in the midterms, McDaniel said, “Democrats have a problem with inflation, gas prices, baby formula doesn’t exist yet, with open borders, with the drug crisis. I know they want to make it a big issue, but the American people every day, they’re grocery shopping. When they go to the store, when they go to the gas pump, they know what Democrat policies are doing to their pocketbook, and pocketbook issues will be the first issue in November.”