The revolving door of an Egyptian prison: sudden freedom for languishing prisoners

CAIRO. It was hot, Egyptian hot, when one morning friends and family gathered outside the concrete walls of Cairo’s infamous Tora prison to greet the newly released. The flowers that one family brought began to wither. The children were crying. The crowd gathered in the shadows, cheering and laughter alternating with silence, their excitement replaced by tension.
Judging by the clock, the prison authorities were late. But Khaled Daoud, a former prisoner, is accustomed to their ways. By Egyptian standards, he joked, the three-hour delay before the release of his former cellmate and five other political prisoners was nonsense.
“My heart is pounding,” said Mr. Dowd, clapping his hand on his chest. BUT journalist and opposition politician, he spent more than 18 months in Torah as a political prisoner before being released last year. “I went through the same thing as them,” he added. “I swear to God, today is the peak of the peak.”
Tens of thousands of political prisoners have been arrested in Egypt over the past decade, as President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi has consolidated his grip on power by cracking down on the slightest sign of dissent. They are held without charge or trial for weeks, months, or even years—at least 4,500 of them in the six months from September 2020 to February 2021, The New York Times found, and often in conditions that vary. from offensive to life-threatening.
Recently there has been a drastic shift.
The authorities have at least 400 detainees released since April, when Mr al-Sisi introduced a new pardon committee and called for a “national dialogue” with opposition groups to discuss greater political openness.
Political analysts see it as part of an effort to improve Egypt’s human rights record ahead of the United Nations climate conference in November, and perhaps to signal concessions to populations hurt by rising prices.
“Things are finally getting off the ground,” said Mohamed Lotfi, executive director of the Egyptian Commission on Rights and Freedoms, who also patiently waited outside the Tora prison with his arms crossed for Alaa Essam Ramadan, a former cellmate of Mr. Daoud.
“There’s a lot we don’t know,” Mr. Lotfi said. “It doesn’t make sense to me. But it’s good for us, so.
Members of the pardon committee recently said that more than 1,000 people – including politicians, political activists and journalists – are being considered for release. But at the same time, lawyers say authorities are making new arrests every day, and at least 33 people released since April are being re-arrested on new charges.
Most of those who were released from Tora Prison on that hot June day waited for this moment for three years, never being formally charged, never brought to trial. After all this, getting a pardon so suddenly became supersonic.
Nobody but Sisi’s secret government knows exactly why and why now. But for the dozens of friends and family waiting outside the Torah, the releases were long overdue.
“For the first time since 2018, no one I really care about is in jail,” said Lobna Monib, a podcast producer whose father, cousin and friend have been detained in recent years. “It’s a good moment.”
Her cousin was released in 2019, her father last year. Now she was waiting for the release of her friend Kholud Said, translator and researcher of the famous Great Library of Alexandria. Miss Said was first arrested in April 2020 after posting critical posts against the government on Facebook. Like thousands of other political prisoners, she was accused of joining a terrorist group, spreading fake news and misusing social media. But she was never formally charged or tried.
Others in the crowd outside Tora Prison fanned themselves on hard benches while waiting for permission to visit inmates inside relatives. Many brought medicines and plastic bags of food with them, even though they knew they would not be allowed to give them to the prisoners. The rules were constantly changing: sometimes peanuts were allowed, but only peeled; The dates had to be pitted. Today, as the guards told them, there were no lemons and cucumbers.
Mr. Dowd knew why. According to him, the prisoners often tried to smuggle hashish and SIM cards with fruits and vegetables.
Feeling that Mr. Dawood had authority in the crowd, the three women approached him and asked if he could do anything for their sons. One person spent eight years in pre-trial detention; another, five.
They were among the tens of thousands of largely unnamed Egyptian political prisoners, many of whom were Islamists—those who never brought pressure from the West to release them because almost no one knows what happened to them or why.
Mr. Dawood gave the mothers his phone number.
“It’s completely different from this side, isn’t it?” he said to Walid Shavki, another former prisoner who came to greet the released.
Mr Shawki, a dentist and political activist, spent four years of pre-trial detention before release in April.
“I still don’t feel anything,” he said. “It’s very difficult. But I’m trying, step by step.”
Mr. Dowd remembered how it was.
“The best thing for you is your daughter,” he said. According to him, Noor, Mr. Shawka’s 5-year-old son, has just got used to the fact that he is around.
Mr Dawood said the sight of the families waiting to visit filled him with guilt over what his loved ones had to endure. His sister died while he was in custody; his father developed cancer and died shortly after his release.
However, after being fired last year, Mr. Dawood said he was trying to move on. He was married and had a daughter. Now, he has been called by government officials to participate in Mr. al-Sisi’s nationwide dialogue. Maybe, he said, but he had one demand: first release my friends.
Other opposition figures also pushed for the government to release hundreds of detainees as a condition of joining the dialogue. Releases followed, though fewer and slower than they had hoped. The government says it has released at least 700 people, while the opposition puts the number at around 400.
But even after political prisoners are released from custody, shackles, for many remain in one form or another. Most of their cases remain open, allowing the prosecution to resume at any time. Some ex-prisoners must return to police stations for nightly or weekly checks or on sensitive political anniversaries; others are prohibited from traveling.
In this sense, Mr. Dawood was lucky. Now he rocked the baby on his lap, greeted the mother of his former cellmate, checked the phone, answered the phone, then shouted congratulations to another family.
“I don’t want to come here anymore,” he said.
As two hours stretched to three and the temperature soared to 100 degrees, a government photographer materialized—proof, Mr. Dowd said, that the authorities wanted to publicize the publications. But even the official photographer had to wait.
Ms. Said’s sister, Shoruk Said, tried to entertain several bored and tired children. She looked tense with exhaustion.
“I’m cold now. But I think when I see her, everything will change,” she said. “But there is still injustice. We are very happy, but we want to know why this happened?
Men in suits came and went outside the prison gates, smoking and checking their phones.
Mr. Dawood managed to get the attention of one of them, a prison official he remembered from his time in prison. He signaled to him, spreading his arms with exaggerated impatience: when will they come out?
The official pointed to the floor twice, staccato: Now. Currently.
Mr. Dawood threw up his hands in ecstasy.
“Thank God!” he called out. “I think Holud will come now.
And suddenly he called out her name.
People clapped. The women howled and howled again. Without words but smiling, Ms. Said hugged her friends and family one by one. Tears fell. On someone’s phone, the ringtone that all Samsungs play by default was ringing, a sentimental wave of violins, but in the confusion and joy, no one bothered to answer.