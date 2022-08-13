The revolving door of an Egyptian prison: sudden freedom for languishing prisoners

“There’s a lot we don’t know,” Mr. Lotfi said. “It doesn’t make sense to me. But it’s good for us, so.

Members of the pardon committee recently said that more than 1,000 people – including politicians, political activists and journalists – are being considered for release. But at the same time, lawyers say authorities are making new arrests every day, and at least 33 people released since April are being re-arrested on new charges.

Most of those who were released from Tora Prison on that hot June day waited for this moment for three years, never being formally charged, never brought to trial. After all this, getting a pardon so suddenly became supersonic.

Nobody but Sisi’s secret government knows exactly why and why now. But for the dozens of friends and family waiting outside the Torah, the releases were long overdue.

“For the first time since 2018, no one I really care about is in jail,” said Lobna Monib, a podcast producer whose father, cousin and friend have been detained in recent years. “It’s a good moment.”

Her cousin was released in 2019, her father last year. Now she was waiting for the release of her friend Kholud Said, translator and researcher of the famous Great Library of Alexandria. Miss Said was first arrested in April 2020 after posting critical posts against the government on Facebook. Like thousands of other political prisoners, she was accused of joining a terrorist group, spreading fake news and misusing social media. But she was never formally charged or tried.