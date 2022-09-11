New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A Virginia restaurant’s attempt to honor the victims of 9/11 backfired after some slammed the restaurant’s 9/11-themed seafood menu as offensive.

“My intention was to call attention to that horrible day 21 years ago,” George White, manager of the Clubhouse at Aquia Harbor in Stafford County, wrote in a Facebook post apologizing for the menu, ABC 7 reported. “To honor those who lost so much as well as those who gave everything that day.”

“I apologize to anyone who was offended by my 9/11 Seafood Sunday post,” the post added.

The clubhouse in Aquia Harbor, about an hour outside of Washington, DC, released a 9/11-themed seafood menu last week, including dishes titled “First Responder Flatbread,” “9-11 Oysters” and “Flight 93.” Redirect” Crab Dep. The menu also included a chocolate silk “Pentagon Pie,” a key lime-flavored “Remember-Tiny” and a “Never Forget” sampler, WTOP reported.

The menu was removed, but screenshots of the menu remained on social media.

Some balked at the theme of the menu.

Jackie Adams told Fox 5, “I’m kind of shocked that someone would, you know, use this as a way to get customers in I guess? I don’t know.”

“It’s a time of remembrance and reflection, and I don’t know if that menu depicts that kind of situation,” added Jeff Gibson.

Others said they weren’t sure why there was an outcry over the menu.

“I don’t see why people want to call it disrespectful,” Chris Campbell, a man at a nearby grocery store, told Fox 5.

A “Seafood Sunday” menu changed the menu with football-themed meals such as “Offense Oysters,” “Fumble Flounder” and “Field Gold Flatbread.”

The restaurant did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for additional comment Sunday.