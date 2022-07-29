New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Now that remote work seems to be here to stay, the travel industry is seeing its effects.

This summer, 20% of travelers plan to work while on the road, NerdWallet reported, citing Deloitte data. Of those travelers, four out of five plan to extend their trip Flexible work schedules.

Because remote workers can travel anytime, some travel trends could change dramatically, NerdWallet reported.

For example, flights have historically been more expensive on weekends and cheaper during the week, but that may change now that more people are working remotely, the personal finance website reported.

Travel booking app Hopper found that the price of domestic flights on Sundays rose 5.9% this year and the price of domestic flights on Mondays rose 2.97% compared to 2019, NerdWallet reported.

Meanwhile, flight prices fell by 3.04% on Fridays and 1.6% on Saturdays, with flights on Saturdays being cheaper than on Mondays.

According to NerdWallet, holiday travel may also change as remote workers can travel more and avoid “peak” travel dates.

Remote work has allowed people to save more for travel by moving to places with lower living costs and tax incentives, NerdWallet reported.

“Many potential travelers are choosing to combine remote work with trips to get a change of scenery as well as maximize PTO,” Mark Crossey, traveler expert at Skyscanner, told NerdWallet.

“Works allow people who have flexible home and work lives to become ‘semi-tourists’ for a period of time,” Crosse added.

