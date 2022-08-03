New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Prime Video on Tuesday announced the remake of “Road House,” which will be nominated for an Oscar and a Tony. Actor Jake Gyllenhaal.

The original film was released in 1989 and starred the late Patrick Swayze as James Dalton. Now, Gyllenhaal will step into the lead role.

Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke expressed her excitement for the new film in a statement, saying, “Road House is a home run for us. It’s not just for fans of the original, it’s also a big, fun, broad-audience movie. .”

“We are thrilled to work with this great cast, led by Joel, Doug and Jake Gyllenhaal, and they have come together to reimagine the classic MGM film into an action-packed adventure for our global audience,” she said.

In the original movie, Dalton (played by Swayze,) He is hired as a bouncer at a Missouri bar, but runs into trouble with a corrupt businessman named Brad Wesley.

The new movie is modern on the original. According to Variety, The new film stars Gyllenhaal as a former UFC fighter who takes a job at a roadhouse in the Florida Keys, where he “soon discovers that this tropical paradise is not all that it seems.”

The film will be directed by Doug Liman and written by Anthony Bagarozzi and Charles Mandry. Joel Silver, who produced the original movie, will return to direct the reboot.

“I’m thrilled to be putting my own spin on the beloved ‘Road House’ legacy. I can’t wait to show audiences what Jake and I are going to do with this iconic character,” Liman said in a statement.

The new “Road House” will also star Billy Magnussen (“No Time to Die”)Daniela Melcoire (“The Suicide Squad”), Gbemisola Ikumelo (“A League of Their Own”), Lucas Gage (“The White Lotus”), Travis Van Winkle (“You”), Hannah Love Lanier (“A Black Lady” Sketch Show”), BK Cannon (“Why Women Kill”), Arturo Castro (“Broad City”), Dominic Columbus, (“Ray Donovan”) and Beau Knapp (“Seven Seconds”).

“The original ‘Road House’ holds a special place in my heart, and I’m thrilled to bring this reimagined version to audiences around the world,” Silver said in a statement. “Doug and I have each done some big, raucous action movies and were ready to bring everything we had to this film.”

The “Road House” remake There is no trailer or release date yet, but filming will begin soon in the Dominican Republic.