The remake of ‘A League of Their Own’ series aims for a home run

(CNN) How can you make yourself feel better?

So let’s start there shall we?

Three things to look out for

‘A League of Their Own’

(Far Right) Abi Jacobson as Carson Shaw in a scene from “A League of Their Own.”

I’m torn about the remake.

“Nobody asked that,” I often feel like saying. “Why can’t Hollywood be more creative?”

“A League of Their Own” is now streaming on Amazon Prime.

‘RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race’ Season 2

RuPaul is back with a lineup of mystery celebrities performing in drag.

Good job you stars!

In the second season of this reality spin-off, a group of celebrities “undergo incredible drag transformations” to compete and find new identities and are mentored by past “Drag Race” queens. Nobody entertains like RuPaul, so I’m ready for this new season because … the shadow of it all!

The first episode of “RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race” Season 2 premiered Friday on VH1.

‘princess’

Archival footage shows the late Princess Diana appearing in “The Princess.”

Beloved, haunted and hunted.

This is the impression I have always had of the late Princess Diana, and the more I learn about her life, the stronger it becomes.

This new HBO Max documentary “draws exclusively from contemporary archival audio and video footage to take viewers back to key events in Diana’s life,” featuring her fairy tale A romance with Prince Charles that ended in a controversial divorce.

Yes, she has been the subject of movies, shows and documentaries before, but There’s a lot left to unpack with Princess Diana . Her life and legacy can now be seen in a different light with new and more nuanced discussions about female celebrities and the treatment of women in the public eye.

“The Princess” premieres Saturday on HBO Max (which is owned by CNN’s parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery).

Two things to hear

Brian Burton (aka Danger Mouse) performs during the Life Is Beautiful festival on October 26, 2014 in Las Vegas.

Danger Mouse and Black Thought’s ‘Cheat Codes’

Growing up in Atlanta, Danger Mouse was a big fan of the rap group The Roots.

“I remember someone paid to steal (The Roots’ 1995 album) ‘Do You Want More?!!!??!’ From Turtle’s Records and Tapes,” he told NME . “It was one of those albums that a lot of people in my high school didn’t really know about, so I had another connection to it because it was ‘my thing’.”

So imagine his excitement when the group released the long-awaited “Cheat Codes” with longtime emcee and rapper, Black Thought.

“‘Cheat Codes’ is the most introspective I’ve seen in a long time,” Black Thought said of the album in the same NME interview. “This is my most honest writing.”

“Cheat codes” dropped on Friday.

Danny Elfman attends the “Next Exit” premiere during the 2022 Tribeca Festival on June 10 in New York City.

‘Big. Messier.’ By Danny Elfman

Danny Elfman may be best known as the composer for such hits as the theme song for “The Simpsons” and the score for “The Nightmare Before Christmas” (among other collaborations with Tim Burton), but he has something new to share. Well, the new kind.

“Big. Confused.” is a remix album that follows his 2021 studio release, “Big Mess”.

Elfman’s collaborators on the record include Iggy Pop and Trent Reznor.

“I asked every artist one thing: ‘Express me with your own eyes'” American songwriter Elfman used to say . “I wasn’t just surprised by the artists who wanted to participate, but I was surprised by what everyone contributed. … This record was such a joy to experiment and give up control of my own work in a way I’ve never done. Before.”

“Big. Confused.” Also debuted on Friday.

One thing to say

(From left) Amy Grant and Vince Gill perform at the Ryman Auditorium on December 13, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee.

I’ve been watching the tribute to singer-songwriter Amy Grant by her husband, Vince Gill, over and over again.

Grant was injured in a bicycle accident in late July, and Gill was injured during a recent concert. His daughter Corinna “When My Amy Prays” A song he wrote for Grant years ago.

This is one of the most powerful examples of vulnerable songwriting I’ve heard from Gill, as he expresses that he doesn’t always have the same relationship with God as his wife.

I remember the controversy decades ago when the couple first got together — Grant is one of the most successful Christian artists of all time, and there were fans who weren’t happy about her divorce from her first husband, songwriter Gary Chapman.

Listening to the lyrics of Gill’s tune reminded me that we all have our own path and no one is perfect. Great lesson.

Something to sip on

(From left) Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta in the 1978 film “Grease.”

We always wanted her.

Olivia Newton-John’s death this week at the age of 73 made me rush to watch and listen to “Grease.” “Physical.”

Despite several battles with cancer, she was a very strong survivor. By sharing her breast cancer journey over the past 30 years, she helped educate people even as she struggled to survive.

Now her race is on. May she rest well.