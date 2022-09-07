New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Tristan Casas had an eventful game in the third game of his Red Sox career, though, as Boston dropped Tuesday night’s game 8-4 to the Tampa Bay Rays.

The first baseman hit his first major league home run in the second inning off Rays pitcher JT Chargois. The two-run shot cut the Red Sox deficit to one run at that point. The dinger didn’t come without some drama with a baseball fan who got the ball at Tropicana Field.

Jordan Blattner talks to the Rays mascot, DJ Kitty, and the Rays clubhouse manager and tries for the ball. “I never thought I’d be in this position,” he told NESN’s Jahmi Webster.

“I made them an offer to me and I took what they offered. I’m getting a bat signed by the player who hit it (Tristan Casas) and I’m getting a ball signed by (Xander) Bogarts and someone else, I don’t remember who he said,” he said.

Blattner said he tried to return the ball to Casas, but Red Sox security stopped him and officials would come to him.

Later, he told MLB.com A home run ball hit his hand and he didn’t want to let go of the ball because he had never done it before.

Even if there is a loss.. NESN identified Casas Made some franchise history.

At age 22, Casas became the youngest Red Sox first baseman to hit a home run since George Scott in September 1966.

“It felt so surreal. I guess I’ve never hit a home run at a 96 mph exit velocity. I didn’t think it would go,” Casas told reporters after the game.