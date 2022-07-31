The Red Cross continues to block access to the Russian camp where Ukrainians were killed

The International Committee of the Red Cross has not received confirmation that it will be allowed to visit the pre-trial detention center where dozens of Ukrainian detainees were killed in an explosion, the organization said in a statement on Sunday.

At least 50 prisoners were killed and dozens injured in an explosion late Thursday in the Russian-occupied town of Olenivka in the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine. Many of them were prisoners of war who had surrendered in May after the Russian siege of the steel mills in Mariupol. In Ukraine, they are considered national heroes.

Ukraine and Russia blame each other for the explosion, and the Ukrainian authorities are calling for an international investigation.