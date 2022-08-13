The reason why presidents can’t keep their records at the White House goes back to Nixon.

Enlarge this image toggle signature Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

For the first two centuries of US history, outgoing presidents simply took documents with them when they left the White House. The materials were considered their personal property.

But for the past four decades, every presidential document—from sketchbook drawings to top-secret security plans—has to go directly to the National Archives. because the material is considered the property of the American people.

So when former President Donald Trump left office on January 20, 2021, all of his records had to go from the White House to the National Archives, according to the data. Jason Baronwho served for 13 years as Director of Litigation at the National Archives.

“No president has the right to keep presidential records after he or she leaves office,” Baron said. “And so it’s an extraordinary circumstance if presidential records are found at the former president’s residence or anywhere else under his control.”

But some records—both paper and electronic—were stored at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. In January, officials found 15 boxes of documents in Trump’s possession.

And on Monday, the FBI collected 11 more sets of documents, including four marked “top secret,” three marked “secret,” and three marked “confidential.” At least one set of documents has been tagged “Top secret/confidential non-public information.” it three separate levels for classified government documents.

The search warrant stated that the FBI was investigating a number of possible crimes, including violations of the Espionage Act. Trump has not been charged with anything and denies any wrongdoing.



Joe Radle/Getty Images

Why can’t presidents keep their papers these days?

The rules have changed for one reason: Watergate.

When President Nixon resigned during the 1974 scandal, he wanted to take his papers home to California, including his infamous tape recordings.

Congress realized that they would not have access to these materials, and they also feared that they might be destroyed. So the legislators Presidential Records and Materials Preservation Actwhich made all of Nixon’s tangible property public property.

However, this measure applied only to Nixon. In 1978, Congress passed a broader Presidential Records Act since then it has been the standard.

“Every president, when he leaves office, the records that were created by the president and his staff are presidential records and are sent to the National Archives,” Baron said. “The owner is the American people.”

This includes all presidential materials, whether they be regular, unclassified records or top-secret national security documents.

Prior to these laws, there really were no rules regarding presidential records. Presidents simply took what they wanted when they left office.

“At first, presidents like John Adams and Thomas Jefferson were very mindful of their place in history and their legacy,” the presidential historian said. Lindsey Chervinskyauthor Cabinet: George Washington and the Founding of the American Institute. “And so they were very careful about preserving their papers, cataloging their papers, and then, of course, kind of making sure that what was left was what they wanted to keep. So that also includes some erasing.”

Also, presidential libraries did not exist until President Franklin Roosevelt opened his own in 1941.

Trump disputes with documents

Throughout his presidency, anecdotes surfaced about Trump’s handling of paperwork. First, he did not like to read them, and there were reports that he sometimes tear them apart or even flush them down the toilet.

Trump spoke or tweeted confidential material that was considered classified. Such It is also reported that the material was given to people who did not have permission to read it.

Prior to Trump, outgoing presidents were fully cooperative with the registration process, pundits told NPR. Baron said he was aware of only minor episodes in which the former president might be asked to hand over a small gift he received while in office.

There were several cases involving former presidential aides. In one case, Sandy Berger, who served as National Security Adviser to President Bill Clinton, was accused of smuggling classified documents from the National Archives in his pants. He ended up being fined $50,000.