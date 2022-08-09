The real estate deal gave me neighbors. Car accident taught me to appreciate them

This first-person article is from the experience of Becky Sarafinchan, who lives in Calgary. For more information on first person CBC stories please see FAQ .

The clatter of glass and metal silenced us in mid-sentence, the children and me that early spring day. I saw their frozen faces as I wondered if I really heard or felt that sound. We ran outside.

Through our busy street, the SUV crossed the yellow lane. Its grille faced the crumpled remains of our neighbor’s two parked cars. Two cars, one driver stole. My neighbors stared in shock at the sad mixture of rubble, nose to bumper.

But this is a story for a good mood. It’s not about racing streets or distracted drivers. It’s about neighbors. It’s about how I discover that I care about what happens to the people across the street, even when their lives don’t quite match up with mine. It’s about the unexpected fun that brings.

For most of my 16 years on the Coventry Hills Way, in a suburb of Calgary’s northern center, the biggest common bond I shared with my neighbors was geographic. A random act with real estate mixed me up with people I only knew by smiling and waving outside our garage doors. My life has been filled with children and work; I rarely thought about those who lived around me.

Before the pandemic, that is, until human contact became a source of concern around the world and we were told to run for cover. During those long and strange periods of isolation when I couldn’t see my friends and family, I could still see my neighbors passing by every evening. We could smile tiredly, and sometimes – at a distance – talk.

The driveways are a natural congestion on this street in the Coventry Hills area of ​​Calgary. From left to right: Gina Williams, Jennifer Robinson, Jesse Williams, Becky Sarafinchan and Glen McLoughlan. (Eliza Stolte/CBC)

On the day of the accident, I spotted Jennifer standing with stunned car owners across the street. She spoke and pointed; first to offer help. Although I had only spoken to Jennifer a few times, I knew she was open and kind-hearted. I felt relieved when I saw her talking to the neighbors. It felt like they were in good hands.

Someone called the police and several people left to check their home security cameras for footage. Another neighbor motioned the SUV driver to the sidewalk; he was still standing outside.

A group of teenagers, armed with a description of the car, went in search of a witness who fled the scene. The adults compared stories about what each saw and felt.

Across the road, a young man pulled the bumper of his car onto the lawn. He crossed the street to a group of us onlookers huddled in a semicircle. He wondered if he should accept the offer: should he just negotiate with the SUV driver?

The group immediately responded: No! You can get help. Everything will be fine.

We lingered on the sidewalk, and the conversation went beyond the accident. We started talking about hockey and school; about work and vacations we were hoping to take. Normal stuff, but I’ve never stood up and talked before, never opened up to my neighbors about anything. It was new.

The street in front of Becky Sarafinchan’s house looks like a race track. (Eliza Stolte/CBC)

Soon the teenagers returned from searching for an eyewitness. “We found the guy who fled the scene!” they grinned triumphantly. They checked his car. “We even felt the exhaust pipe on his truck, and he’s still warm!” To their delight, the police wanted to know.

I watched these tall boys talk, wanting to share and light up their success.

Standing in this group of people, suddenly feeling that these were my people, I felt better. It took me by surprise. Before, I never considered them my people. Previously, I was detached and comfortable – a wave of my hand and a smile would be enough for good neighborliness.

In truth, we have no common interests; we have different ethnic backgrounds or weekend habits. We weren’t all on the same page about COVID-19 – some of us were supportive, while others were opposed to mask and vaccine mandates.

Maybe that’s what makes the fussy conversation on the day of the accident so special. It doesn’t matter if we would be natural friends if we didn’t physically live next to each other. It doesn’t matter that we have different views and beliefs. We are neighbours. It means something.

In the months since the accident, I have thought a lot about what changed for me that day. It was like the pieces fit together and I was able to discover a gift that I had never seen before.

Now we visit more. We’re sharing gardening tips and someone suggested we throw a party. There is even – imagine! – one or two inside jokes that we share. Community grows where I once saw a street of strangers. I never want to lose sight of this gift.

