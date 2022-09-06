The RCMP is subject to additional scrutiny due to the hunt for Sasuke. stabbing a suspect after admitting past failures

As the search for Saskatchewan stabbing suspect Miles Sanderson drags on for a third day, law enforcement experts say the RCMP appears determined to show they’ve learned from past failures during sweeping searches, including the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shootings. year.

Sanderson, 30, is wanted in connection with a series of attacks that left 10 people dead and 18 others injured in the James Smith Cree area and nearby Weldon, Sask, on Sunday. He is also under investigation for the death of his brother Damien, who was also wanted for the murders.

Late Tuesday morning, the RCMP sent out an emergency alert on the phones, telling the James Smith Cree tribe to take cover after reports of the possible appearance of Miles Sanderson.

A day earlier, police said they were focusing their search on Regina after a witness reported seeing a car linked to Sanderson on Sunday. Hazard warnings remain in effect in Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Manitoba.

Sanderson was described as being six feet tall and 240 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He may be traveling in a black Nissan Rogue with a Saskatchewan license plate of 119 MPI.

While police continued to brief people across Saskatchewan on emergencies, social media video updates and daily press conferences, former police investigators told CBC News the RCMP appears to be sharing more information — and faster — than it was during the past major incidents, against the backdrop of constantly checking their previous mistakes in dealing with the Commission on Mass Accidents.

Investigators gather at a crime scene in Weldon, Sask, on Sunday after mass stabbings in the village and nearby James Smith Cree tribe left 10 people dead and 18 injured. (Heywood Yu/Canadian Press)

On Sunday morning, less than two hours after the first 911 calls, Saskatchewan police issued a dangerous person alert, which was extended to Manitoba and Alberta five hours later, in contrast to Nova Scotia’s RCMP decision not to send emergency alerts to mobile phones. . during a mass shooting there in April 2020 instead relying on Twitter to share information about the shooter’s whereabouts.

“They are sharing more information about critical incidents than I have seen in the RCMP than in the past,” Cash Heade, a former Chief Constable of the West Vancouver Police Department, told CBC News Network.

“The public doesn’t need to know these intricate details of the investigation, but the public does need to know what’s going on so they can help the RCMP… I think they’ll be successful in the end because of it. an approach.”

The RCMP also appears to have improved information sharing with other police agencies after three week search for two teenagers who killed three people in northern British Columbia in July 2019 and then evaded police in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba, where teenagers were eventually found dead from self-inflicted injuries.

Retired RCMP Special Crime Investigator Bruce Pitt-Paine said the RCMP currently appears to be working closely with municipal police in Saskatchewan, as well as counterparts in Alberta and Manitoba.

“I think they actually learned a lot. Eventually, perhaps they will look into that as well and find some glitches. But at this point in the game, perfection is rarely achieved.”

The Saskatchewan RCMP continues their search for Miles Sanderson, who is six-foot-one and weighs 240 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes in both shots. (RCMP Saskatchewan/Canadian Press, RCMP/Reuters)

Police are likely to focus on contacts and social media

Police continue to focus their investigation on Regina after a witness spotted a black Nissan Rogue with two people inside on Sunday. Regina Police Chief Evan Bray said on Monday that police had confirmed most of the witness’s account, although it was unclear whether Miles Sanderson was in the car or who was the second passenger.

Bray also said that Sanderson may be injured and may seek medical attention, but did not provide further details.

RCMP officers from the James Smith Cree Nation on Monday after several people were killed and injured in mass stabbings in the First Nation and neighboring town of Weldon, Sask, on Sunday. (David Stobb/Reuters)

He said investigators believe some people knew where Sanderson was and urged them to contact police.

Former police investigators told CBC News that police will be working to find friends, family or associates of Sanderson in Regina.

He may try to squat at least for a while without exposing himself, but this is only a limited period of time … [Police] will do everything possible to try to get information about him, whether through some paid whistleblower or just boots on the ground,” Heade said.

Regina Police Chief Evan Bray (left) speaks as Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore watches a news conference in Regina on Monday. Both police agencies are involved in the manhunt for Sanderson, with Regina at the center. (Michael Bell/Canadian Press)

Law enforcement will also be digging through Sanderson’s social media accounts and the accounts of any of his associates, as well as looking into his criminal history to try to uncover links that could lead to his whereabouts, said Monique Rollin, former head of security at Sault Ste. Marie Police Service.

“There will be a lot of intelligence-led policing going on in the background, so diving deep into this person’s investigation will start to lead them into behavior and possibly relationships—someone who could be helping him.”

Questions without answers

However, some law enforcement experts who spoke to CBC News said there are a number of unanswered questions that police will need to answer in order to reassure the public about the investigation, including what made them so confident that Miles Sanderson is still in Regina.

“This is something that needs to be explored a little further, it would be very important for everyone to know at some point whether this is a weakness of eyewitness memory when everyone wants to believe it, or there was additional information and confirmation in some other way. “?” Pitt-Payne said.

An RCMP officer at a crime scene in Weldon, Sask on Sunday. Law enforcement experts say the RCMP’s communication with other police agencies and the public appears to have improved following other high-profile manhunts in 2019 and 2020. (David Stobb/Reuters)

He said police would also need to explain why they didn’t initially tell the public that Miles Sanderson had been on the run since May, when he was unable to meet his parole officer.

Saskatoon police confirmed Monday morning that Sanderson had been “unlawfully at large” for three months after disappearing following his official release from prison, where he served nearly five years for assault, robbery and other crimes.