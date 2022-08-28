The RCMP and others are investigating the alleged exorcism in Sasuke. children’s bible camp

WARNING: There are unpleasant details in this story.

The RCMP and other agencies are investigating after the exorcism and other acts allegedly took place at a children’s bible camp near Saskatoon.

In addition to an alleged exorcism earlier this summer, it is unclear how the man was allowed to work with children at Redberry Bible Camp, located 70 kilometers north of Saskatoon. On the man’s own Facebook page, he details his recent long history of pornography and drug addiction, domestic violence, and being fired from his previous job as a camp counselor.

“It’s just crazy. Absolutely amazing,” said Ailsa Watkinson, professor emeritus of social work at the University of Regina with a specialization in child protection. “If it was my child, I would be horrified.”

The RCMP confirmed that it was investigating “two reports of an incident involving a Redberry Bible Camp staff member and a teenage boy on the evening of July 13, 2022.” The RCMP encourages anyone with additional information to contact their local squad or call 310-RCMP.

Redberry Bible Camp chairman Wayne Dick said they are looking into the incident. Dick told CBC News that the employee in question is no longer on site with more than 100 kids who attended camp every week in August, but released a few other details.

“I will tell you that we are investigating the situation… I am not ready to discuss it at the moment,” Dick said in a telephone interview earlier this month. “I can assure you [the worker] not in the camp.

CBC News was unable to contact the worker through social media, family and other contacts.

Questions are being raised about hiring practices at Redberry Bible Camp north of Saskatoon. The worker who allegedly performed an exorcism on a child this summer has a long history of domestic violence, drug and sex addiction and being fired from a previous camp, according to the worker’s own Facebook post. (Don Somers/CBC)

A government official who reviewed the complaint report agreed to be interviewed by CBC News. They spoke on the condition that their name not be published, as they are not authorized to speak on the case.

The incident in July allegedly took place in one of the camp huts, the official said, where two witnesses said the child was lying on the floor, had a nosebleed, made noises and twitched.

The boy’s exact age is unknown, but the Redberry website says that at the time he was hosting “Junior Teen Camp” for kids aged 12 to 14.

According to the report, some children went for help and returned with a staff member.

According to a government source, the applicants reported that the man had decided to perform the exorcism on the child in front of other children.

It is not clear how long the ceremony lasted, but at the end, according to the applicants, the man told the children that he had got rid of the demon that had possessed the child. He then handed each of the children his business card, the source said.

He told the children that they should keep in contact with him for the rest of their lives because, according to the report, only he knew how to ward off the demon they all encountered.

Some of the children were so frightened that they called their parents, the official said. Even though the six-day camp was less than halfway through, the parents took the children home that night and the next morning. The RCMP and other agencies have been notified.

Regina University professor emeritus of social work Ailsa Watkinson said parents and the public deserve answers to the alleged exorcism at Redberry Bible Camp, as well as the camp’s recruitment practices. (Jason Warwick/CBC)

CBC News asked Redberry Chairman Wayne Dick if any other employees were involved, how the person was hired, if the child received any medical attention, and if exorcisms are allowed at Redberry, but he did not answer directly.

Dick said he had some of that information, “but I can’t give it to you now.”

Redberry is run by the Saskatchewan Mennonite Brethren, a conservative evangelical organization, and has been in business since 1943. Partners listed on her website include other Christian groups and the Saskatchewan Camping Association, which provides accreditation.

Liz Milne, professor of social work at the University of Regina and chair of the Department of Child and Youth Health and Wellbeing, called the report “very upsetting.”

“Parents reasonably expect that when sending their child to camp, they will be in a safe environment and will be treated in a way that does not threaten their physical or emotional health and well-being,” Milne said.

She praised the applicants for speaking out. Milne said that this is not always the case.

She said that it was highly inappropriate to distribute business cards to minors under your supervision, and that thorough background checks should be carried out, “especially in relation to previous positions in the camp.” This now usually includes a review of the applicant’s social media, “which in this case would have revealed a very important story.”

It’s unclear if potential Redberry employees are being searched online or on social media, but the employee in question shares his life story in a pinned post at the top of his public Facebook page.

The man said he was exposed to pornography and sexual trauma at the age of eight at a friend’s house.

“Pornography was my first drug, and from the age of nine I had no idea that I would be hooked for 12 years,” he wrote.

He said his high school years were filled with drug and sex addiction, jealousy and anger.

“My family was afraid of me, I had ‘friends’ who were afraid of me and I had victims at school who were afraid of me, I felt like I had turned into a monster, someone I sometimes couldn’t recognize,” He wrote.

He said his drug use worsened after he was diagnosed with cancer, and he admits to “regularly insulting my girlfriend with venomous words about death at the time.” One night after a “drunk cocaine party” he went to his girlfriend’s house, as he wrote.

“In a drunken rage, I sabotaged everything, I physically abused my girlfriend, I screamed so loud that the whole neighborhood woke up, my girlfriend ran out of the house knocking on the doors of everyone who was ready to listen to her, and the next thing I knew was my parents and the police came,” he wrote.

He initially denied attacking her, but was fired from his job as a camp counselor when his girlfriend showed up with visible bruises and other injuries, according to the report.

It is unclear whether he was charged or convicted. A spokesman for the Saskatoon Police Service said they were not disclosing criminal records. The official said the police would conduct criminal record checks for employers or people wishing to work with children, but “would not take a position on the applicant’s suitability and would not offer any comments or opinions. This is entirely at the discretion of the employer as the question is whether a candidate can be considered for the position.”

The man wrote that at some point after this incident, he traveled to Mazatlán, Mexico, for a six-month “apprenticeship school.” He said it helped him, but his time came to an end “suddenly” when he “stumbled sexually,” he wrote.

This has led to more drug use and depression, he writes, most recently in Spring 2020. When COVID-19 broke out, he was forced to re-evaluate his life and rekindle his relationship with Jesus, he wrote.

In another Facebook post last year, he said his broken leg took nine months to heal, but it got better in just 24 hours. Attached photos of the plaster foot and X-ray.

“Just a beautiful reminder that Jesus heals!!” He wrote.

He continued to post religious monologues from an unknown location on his Facebook page until his account was deactivated last week. The videos, but not his biography, remain on YouTube.

“God saved me from a depraved life. God saved me from a life of depravity,” he said in a 57-minute video released in May that received less than 150 views in three months.

It is not yet clear when the RCMP, other agencies, or Redberry officials will release more information or complete their investigation.