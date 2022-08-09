New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Andy Diaz is 6-foot-2, 215 pounds. So, you can imagine that the man was not that scared.

But Diaz has a thing for ghosts.

The Rays face the Milwaukee Brewers in a two-game set this week, and the hotel the Rays are staying at is reportedly haunted.

The Pfister Hotel turns 130 next year and is usually used as a temporary home for visiting teams. But it has some history Ghost stories. Former major leaguer Mike Cameron made plans to stay at other nearby hotels because of his interactions with others.

Diaz wanted to stay elsewhere, but said he was guaranteed a room in the hotel’s newest tower.

“I don’t want ghosts in my room,” Diaz said through an interpreter via the Tampa Bay Times.

'Haunted' Milwaukee Hotel Spooks Baseball Teams

Diaz’s teammates had fun with Diaz’s fear.

They taped a cartoon ghost on his door with the word “cuidado,” Spanish for “be careful.”

Teammate Ji-Man Choi said he experienced paranormal activity while a rookie at the hotel in 2016. If it happens again, he plans to be friendly.

“If I see a ghost, I say hi to him,” Choi said through a translator.

The Rays will be in town until Wednesday, then return home to St. Pete for the weekend against the Baltimore Orioles.